Jhon Duran’s late winner gave Aston Villa a magnificent victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, after which journalist Dan Bardell was full of praise for the Villans stars and boss Unai Emery.

Writing on X, the Sky Sports pundit named goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez ‘the best in the world’ and heaped praise on Emery, whose squad secured their second win of the new-look tournament on Wednesday night.

Duran, who came on as a substitute in the 70th minute for Ollie Watkins, took nine minutes to finally break the deadlock when he caught Bayern shot-stopper Manuel Neuer out of position and netted a stunning long-range effort past the German goalkeeper.

Martinez, however, was the star of the show, whose late heroics earned Emery’s side the hard-fought three points. The Argentine shot-stopper made seven saves in total and prevented 0.94 guaranteed goals from going in, according to SofaScore.

The 1-0 scoreline was an exact repeat of the 1982 European Cup final, where Villa claimed a narrow win over the German giants in Rotterdam.

Emery Praised After Bayern Win

‘Where have you been all my life’

Under Emery’s brilliant guidance, Villa produced a mixture of superbly well-executed defence and a threat on the break on Wednesday night, despite the visitors boasting a staggering 69.6% of possession and taking 17 shots compared to the hosts’ five.

Writing on X, Bardell was full of praise for Emery and his squad after the match, hailing Martinez as ‘best in the world’ after the historic 1-0 win over Bayern:

Speaking after the game, Emery revealed Aston Villa targeted Manuel Neuer’s sweeper-keeper habits, after Duran lobbed the veteran shot-stopper with an emphatic finish that raised the roof at Villa Park:

“We were aware, we were speaking a lot about how the position of Neuer is usually always high. “I knew how he [Duran] would shoot because he had in his mind this possibility with Neuer.”

The win against Bayern put Villa on two wins from two in the Champions League as they remain one of seven sides yet to drop points, alongside Borussia Dortmund, Brest, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool and Juventus.

Emery’s men welcome Manchester United in the Premier League next in their final test before the October international break.

Chelsea Maintain Jhon Duran Interest

Chelsea have maintained their interest in signing Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Blues are reportedly in ongoing contact for the Colombian forward, who has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2024/25 at Villa Park, scoring six goals in nine appearances so far.

Duran was heavily linked with a move to both Chelsea and West Ham over the summer, but Villa were reluctant to sell and rebuffed any approaches for the 20-year-old.

Jhon Duran Aston Villa Stats (2024/25) Games 9 Starts 1 Goals 6 Minutes per goal 49 Minutes played 297

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-10-24.