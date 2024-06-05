Highlights Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz has been sought after by several clubs this summer.

The Birmingham side look to avoid profit and sustainability issues this summer and could be forced to sell key players.

Chelsea have rekindled their interest in signing Villa forward Jhon Duran.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is ‘on the list of many clubs this summer’, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

As the Birmingham side look to avoid profit and sustainability issues this summer, they could be forced to sell one of their big-name players.

Romano expects ‘movement’ at Aston Villa as the club will try to cover several positions this transfer window. The 30 June deadline is crucial for Unai Emery’s side, who look to balance finances before the 2023-24 accounting period ends and avoid breaking Premier League spending rules.

Luiz, who was instrumental in Villa’s top-four success this season, could leave before the end of this month as Juventus maintain interest in the Brazilian.

The Serie A giants are reportedly willing to offer about £25-30m plus Weston McKennie for Luiz in a bid to lure the defensive midfielder to Italy.

Douglas Luiz Targeted by Many Clubs

Outgoings at Aston Villa expected

According to Romano, Juventus may not be the only club interested in Douglas Luiz this summer, as his situation at Villa Park remains unclear:

“Maybe they could sell one player. Let's see who it's going to be. It's not clear yet. Let's also see what happens with Douglas Luiz, who's on the list of many clubs this summer. I think there could be movement at Aston Villa with some outgoings, but they will try to cover several positions.”

With the Champions League on the horizon, losing a key player like Luiz is not something Emery would cheer about. After all, captain John McGinn described the Brazilian as “world-class”. But Villa may have no other choice if they are willing to avoid trouble over financial balances.

However, preparations for the club's biggest season this century have already started as the Villans now look to strike a deal for Luton star Ross Barkley, who is set for another return to the Premier League after impressing for the Hatters last season.

Chelsea Show Interest in Jhon Duran

After loan considerations in January

Chelsea have reignited their interest in signing Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran this summer after the Colombian international struggled for minutes under Emery last season.

In January, the Blues were considering a loan move for Duran, who has just finished his debut season in England after signing for Villa from Chicago Fire last summer.

Duran’s agent recently revealed that Chelsea's interest ‘always existed’ as Villa could now be looking to cash in on the striker in a bid to raise funds before the June 30th deadline.

The 20-year-old made 37 appearances for the Villains in all competitions last season but started in just three Premier League matches, scoring five goals.

Jhon Duran Stats (2023-24) Aston Villa Games Goals Premier League 23 5 Conference League 10 2 UECL Qualifiers 2 1 FA Cup 1 0 EFL Cup 1 0

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-06-24.