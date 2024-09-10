Amadou Onana has had a superb start to life at Aston Villa following his £50million move from Everton in the summer, as the Belgium star chases his Champions League dream - but that hasn't extended into the international break, with the Red Devils midfielder being rated as 'substandard' in a measly performance that saw Domenico Tedesco's men fall 2-0 to France in the Nations League.

An underwhelming EURO 2024 campaign for Belgium almost certainly marked a crushing end to their 'Golden Generation', with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Jan Vertonghen and Axel Witsel being the only remaining players of that cohort that crashed out to Les Bleus in Dusseldorf in the round of 16. And whilst there are newer, younger talents who will likely see them secure relative success in the future, such as Onana, Jeremy Doku, Lois Openda and Johan Bakayoko, Belgium will take time to adapt to losing their former legends. That was the case on Monday as France dismantled them with ease, and it saw Onana take criticism with reports labelling him as 'not precise enough' and 'unclean'.

Onana “Substandard” in Belgium vs France Outing

The midfielder has taken criticism for his performance vs Lyon

Falling 2-0 to Didier Deschamps' side in Lyon with goals either side of the interval from Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele respectively, Onana came in for criticism for his performance.

Amadou Onana's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Player 228 7th Goals 2 =1st Shots Per Game 2 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2 =1st Interceptions Per Game 1.7 =1st Match rating 7.16 1st

Belgian outlet HLN labelled him as being 'substandard' in the centre of the park alongside Youri Tielemans and Kevin de Bruyne in the engine room. The report gave him a 4/10 rating, and stated:

"Wasn't in the match. Wants to become/be the new patron in the Devil's midfield. But further steps will have to be taken to achieve this. Too little playable and not precise enough with the ball. Substandard passing."

The disapproval of his outing didn't stop there, however - with Nieuwsblad stating that the midfielder was 'unclean' with his passing, alongside letting a French trio of N'Golo Kane, Manu Kone and Matteo Guendouzi bypass him too often. They wrote:

"Failed to stop French infiltrations from midfield. In addition, it was very unclean during the build-up a few times. Can be better.”

Onana Will Hope Emery Can Bolster His Performances

The Spaniard has a good track record of improving talents

It's night and day from his time in the Premier League, where Onana was generally one of Everton's better players throughout his time at Goodison Park before moving to Villa, where he has already scored two goals in his opening three games for the club so far in the current top-flight campaign.

At the age of just 23, there is serious scope for him to vastly improve under Unai Emery, who has a brilliant track record of developing stars from good Premier League players into excellent ones in the west Midlands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amadou Onana has 19 caps for Belgium, but he is yet to score for his country.

Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, Leon Bailey, Emiliano Martinez and more have all benefited massively from the Spaniard's coaching methods, which led to their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season and ultimately Champions League qualification for the first time in 41 years; and with two wins from their opening three league games, Villa will be hoping that the former Paris Saint-Germain boss can replicate his exploits from last year to make them a hugely feared team throughout the division.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-09-24.