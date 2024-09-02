Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is still searching for his first goal of the Premier League season, with both fans and pundits noting a lack of sharpness in his recent performances.

According to the i journalist Daniel Storey, Watkins' dip in form could be attributed to the lingering effects of a demanding summer, where the 28-year-old played a part in the England squad at Euro 2024.

Storey suggests Watkins, who was called "unbelievable" by England team-mate Marc Guehi, is now ‘the Premier League player underperforming his expected goals figure most emphatically’ after going goalless in the first three outings of the league campaign.

The central forward has now scored only once in his last 11 games for Aston Villa, with his latest goal coming in the Europa League semi-final clash against Olympiacos last season.

The 28-year-old struggled to convert chances once again last weekend as he was denied twice by Mads Hermansen in a 2-1 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Jhon Duran, who replaced Watkins off the bench, netted the winning goal once more, two weeks after his last-minute heroics saved Aston Villa at West Ham on the opening day.

Emery Could Drop Watkins for Duran

Watkins has struggled for Aston Villa so far

Storey, writing for the i newsletter The Score, tipped Watkins to bounce back after a tough start to his Premier League campaign, after the England striker went goalless in his first three games:

“Watkins will come good, but there is a clear rustiness after a major tournament summer. Some managers have chosen to ease their England internationals in gently; Unai Emery has not.”

The article also goes on to suggest that Emery could consider dropping Watkins for Duran, who has had an impressive impact off the bench in recent weeks.

In what seems to be a repeat of last season’s start, the 28-year-old currently ranks first in big chances missed this season, with four clear-cut opportunities squandered in his first three appearances.

Watkins struggled in front of goal at the start of last season too, going goalless in his first five Premier League outings in the 2023/24 season, before netting 19 and firing Villa to fourth.

Since joining Villa in 2020, the star striker has made 172 appearances across all competitions, scoring 70 goals and registering 27 assists.

Last season, Watkins finished joint-fourth in the race for the Golden Boot as Erling Haaland scooped the award, netting 27 for Manchester City.

Villa’s next run of fixtures seems highly favourable for Watkins to recapture some of his best form, with a trip to Everton and a home clash against Wolves to follow after the international break.

Ollie Watkins Aston Villa Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 3 Goals / assists 0 / 1 Big chances missed 4 Minutes played 159

Villa Made Late Push to Sign Lo Celso

Opted to join Real Betis

Aston Villa made a late push to hijack Giovani Lo Celso’s move to Real Betis on Friday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Argentine international was reportedly the subject of a last-minute pursuit from the Villa Park outfit, but opted to return to Spain and join Real Betis ahead of the transfer deadline.

Unai Emery was apparently keen to reunite with the attacking midfielder, with whom he previously worked at Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal, and won several trophies together.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-09-24.