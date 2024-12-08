Unai Emery finally granted Jhon Duran his first Premier League start of the season this afternoon for Aston Villa's game against Southampton at Villa Park, with the Colombian justifying this faith placed in him, as he opened the scoring.

Taking the ball off of Saints defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Duran powerfully drove away from the opponents' back-line, before expertly slotting beyond Joe Lumley in the 24th minute. The strike was his fifth of the season in the league, and his ninth in all competitions, in what has been an incredibly productive campaign for the 20-year-old, in spite of his limited opportunities.

Duran has been competing with talisman Ollie Watkins, who continues to be deemed the clear first choice number nine at Villa, despite struggling at times this term. The deputy forward's discontent at playing second fiddle has been well documented this season, and thus Emery must reward him for his efforts against Southampton, by starting him against RB Leipzig in midweek, otherwise he risks potentially losing him in January.

Emery Could Infuriate Duran with Decision

He needs to keep the striker happy

Arriving from Chicago Fire in January 2023 for £18 million, Duran took six months to settle in English football, not netting during the 2023/24 campaign. However, playing a peripheral role last season due to Watkins' red-hot form, the potent striker still managed eight goals in all competitions, establishing himself as a reliable squad member and demonstrating his potential to the rest of the league.

This prompted West Ham to make a move for Duran in the summer, although the deal ultimately failed to materialise due to Villa's excessive demands. Remaining at the Midlands club, he's continued to provide cover and competition for Watkins, but has threatened the Englishman's place in the team significantly more this time around.

Scoring a plethora of spectacular goals and described as 'outrageous', Duran overtook his tally from last season this afternoon against Southampton. This was his first Premier League start of the campaign, with Emery finally entrusting him to begin a match ahead of Watkins.

Having scored and thus validated Emery's decision, the Spaniard cannot make the mistake of dropping him for this Tuesday's game against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Duran has showcased his fiery temperament in the past, throwing a tantrum after being substituted during Villa's defeat to Bologna early this season, while he's said to have clashed with Emery behind the scenes.

Thus, to risk further issues being ignited in the dressing room, the former Arsenal boss must reward his maverick striker with another start in midweek.

Being Dropped v Leipzig Could Spark January Move

He's eager for more playing time

If Emery does revert to type on Tuesday and deploy Watkins over Duran, then not only does he risk infuriating the latter, but he also risks losing him in January. The winter window is around the corner, and as shown by his flirtation with West Ham over the summer, the Colombia international is certainly willing to depart Birmingham for guarantees over playing time elsewhere.

He also won't have a shortage of suitors, given his goal output this season. West Ham and Chelsea are said to want to sign the striker in 2025, and this move could be on the cards as soon as January if Duran continues to be used sparingly at Villa Park.

All Statistics via FotMob - as of 07/12/2024