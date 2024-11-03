Arsenal have been told they missed a trick not signing Amadou Onana amid the Belgian midfielder's impressive start at Aston Villa. The 23-year-old has been shining for Unai Emery's Villans following a club record £50 million move from Everton in the summer.

Onana was linked with the Gunners before moving to Villa Park, where he quickly established himself as a vital cog in Emery's midfield. He's made 12 appearances across competitions, posting three goals. The ex-LOSC Lille man has caught the eye in the holding midfield position with dogged performances, including against Tottenham Hotspur (November 2), albeit in a 4-1 loss.

The Telegraph's Daniel Zaqiri highlighted Onana's run of form at Villa and how he may have strengthened Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's midfield at the Emirates. He wrote on X:

Don’t think Onana would have solved any of Arsenal’s current issues, but the more I see of him the more I’m convinced he’d have fitted in very nicely.

Onana played a crucial role in Villa's opener in their humbling defeat to Tottenham. His effort was turned onto the post by Guillermo Vicario before Morgan Rogers eventually gave the Villans the lead. He was a constant presence in the middle of the park during the first half away at Spurs.

It's just one of many impressive performances the Belgium international has enjoyed since his move to Villa. He caught the eye at Everton last season despite the Toffees constantly toying with the threat of relegation. He appeared 30 times and managed two goals for Sean Dyche's side as they stayed in the English top-flight.

Arsenal have come off the boil in the title race after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday (November 2). The Gunners are seven points off leaders Liverpool after 10 games and their title hopes might already be over.

Onana could have been the midfield option to help the North Londoners dominate teams like Newcastle. Bruno Guimaraes was free to excel at St James' Park, and Arteta's midfield wasn't at the races. A £50 million price isn't too steep given the current market, and he may have been the perfect replacement for Thomas Partey, who is in the twilight of his career.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 03/11/2024.