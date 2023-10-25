Highlights Youri Tielemans is frustrated with his lack of playing time at Aston Villa.

The Belgium international arrived at Villa Park as a free agent during the summer transfer window.

However, Unai Emery has been unwilling to break up his midfield axis of Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz and John McGinn.

Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans seems to think “he's a top Champions League player”, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal verdict from Villa Park about others’ views on his abilities.

The Villans acquired the midfielder during the summer transfer window as Unai Emery looked to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

However, despite the side’s on-pitch success, Tielemans has struggled to make an impact for Villa and finds himself frustrated in the search for regular first-team football. The West Midlands giants have offered the Belgian opportunities in the Europa Conference League and their short-lived Carabao Cup campaign.

Tielemans has made his frustrations at Aston Villa clear

Aston Villa enjoyed a terrific summer transfer window at Villa Park, strengthening their side in critical positions as they prepared to take on their first European campaign in over a decade. The Villans acquired the services of Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo and Clement Lenglet heading into the 2023/24 season.

Villa’s first signing of the summer was to persuade Tielemans to pen a contract with the club following his departure from Leicester City at the end of his deal at the King Power Stadium this summer. The Belgium international’s signing was considered a coup after the midfielder successfully guided Leicester to two fifth-place finishes on the spin, alongside a 2021 FA Cup triumph and a 2022 run to the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

However, Tielemans has struggled to break the axis of Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz and John McGinn as Emery continues to persist with his preferred three in midfield. It has paid dividends for the Spanish head coach, whose Villa side sit fifth in the Premier League after last weekend’s 4-1 home victory over West Ham United.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tielemans is frustrated at Villa Park, especially with Euro 2024 on the horizon at the end of the season. Last month, the 26-year-old broke his silence on his disappointment at his lack of minutes this term. The midfielder explains that he has told Emery he wants to play, but the manager feels it’s best to stick with the midfield, which proved successful for him last season.

Youri Tielemans - stats vs Aston Villa 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.18 17th Shots per game 0.1 18th Pass success rate 89.7% 3rd Key passes per game 0.2 =11th Dribbles per game 0.1 16th Stats according to WhoScored

Jones believes that Tielemans has a high opinion of his own footballing ability, but others feel that he is just below the Champions League player he thinks he is. But the journalist has suggested that the Belgian won’t hide his unhappiness, having made it clear when he was disappointed at Leicester. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's difficult because I think Tielemans has a certain reckoning of himself that perhaps not everybody else matches. He thinks he's a top Champions League player, and everybody else thinks he's just below that. So, if he is the player he thinks he is, he has to prove it. It's a great club to do that with because Villa are on the up and up, and they are showing that with their performance levels, they can keep getting better. Villa are a good team to come into because everyone has a good vibe and is making good decisions. So, you should thrive when you come into the team. But we'll have to see by the end of the season whether Tielemans is happy with this setup because we know from his time at Leicester that he tends to let people know about it when he's not happy.”

Tielemans could be set for a January departure from Aston Villa

According to reports in Spain, Tielemans has emerged on the radar of Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad as the winter transfer window draws closer. The reported £150,000 per-week earner is unhappy at his lack of playing time at Villa Park and could seek a January exit if his minutes don’t increase. However, the financial demands from Villa could scupper any deal for the La Liga duo, though both clubs can offer the midfielder Champions League football this term.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato reports that Juventus have included Tielemans on their transfer shortlist ahead of the January market. The Bianconeri had been interested in the free agent before he put pen to paper at Villa Park but could sense another opportunity for a move in the new year.

Tielemans’ departure could be offset by Villa’s reported interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler. According to Le Parisien, the Spain international is open to leaving the Parc des Princes this summer and has attracted interest from the Villans, Brighton & Hove Albion and La Liga giants Valencia.

Read More: Three players Aston Villa could sign after Vissel Kobe partnership