Highlights Aston Villa are still pushing to sign Joao Felix, who is eager for a Premier League return.

Unai Emery sees Portugal international as his "dream target".

Uncertainty over Jhon Duran's future may impact Villa's pursuit of Felix.

Aston Villa and boss Unai Emery, in particular, are still pushing to strike a deal with the Spaniard’s ‘dream target’ Joao Felix before the summer transfer window slams shut on 30 August, according to CaughtOffside.

The added extra of Champions League football has given Emery and his entourage no choice but to dip their toes into the market and be proactive as a means of bolstering their squad, which they have thus far.

Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Jaden Philogene are just a handful of exciting additions to Villa Park this summer but, with weeks left of the summer trading period, they are evidently keen on signing another attacker.

Aston Villa Still Pushing for Felix

Forward keen on Premier League return

The Portugal international has already met with Unai Emery and declared his wish to return to the Premier League, where he would provide competition for Ollie Watkins in the Villa attack.

Once a promising talent with Benfica, Felix made the jump to La Liga football with Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a staggering fee of £111 million. But now, a second stint in the Premier League could be on the cards with CaughtOffside reporting that he’s deemed surplus to requirements in the Spanish capital, despite Diego Simeone labelling him "extraordinary" in the past.

Last season, while on loan at Barcelona, the 1999-born gem plundered a respectable 10 goals and a further six assists in his 44-game stint. His favourable return aside, however, and Hansi Flick has no desire to make his move a permanent one, the report suggests.

Felix, who spent six months at Stamford Bridge between January 2023 and June 2023, has already held talks with Emery over a prospective move this summer, all while expressing his willingness to return to the Premier League.

Felix's 23/24 La Liga Stats vs Barcelona Squad Stat Output Squad rank Minutes 1,544 11th Goals 7 =3rd Assists 3 5th Shots per game 2 4th Key passes per game 0.6 =8th Dribbles per game 1 =3rd Overall rating 6.85 10th

The Atletico Madrid man has, according to TEAMtalk, green-lit the Midlands outfit’s move. In fact, the report states that the player’s representatives have informed his would-be buyers that ‘he’s already packing his bags’ ahead of a move.

What could be the issue in Villa’s pursuit of the 24-year-old is the uncertainty over Jhon Duran’s future. Linked with West Ham United and Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMEPSORT in an exclusive interview that the club could ‘really try’ to sign Felix if Colombia international Duran upped and left.

Villa Looking to Hijack Lukaku Move

Club find ‘total agreement’ to sign Belgian

Incredibly, according to Il Mattino, Emery and Co are exploring the possibility of signing former Manchester United man Romelu Lukaku, which, in turn, would prevent a move to Serie A outfit Napoli, currently managed by his former boss Antonio Conte.

Lukaku, currently employed by Chelsea and one of the players to score the most goals post-2000, has endured a difficult couple of years, spending the majority of his time on loan at Italian duo Inter Milan and AS Roma. In his 647-game club career, the 31-year-old has notched 309 goals and would be an excellent addition to Villa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lukaku is Belgium’s all-time top goalscorer, having netted 85 goals in 119 international outings.

Il Mattino have revealed that a ‘total agreement’ to land a deal for the Belgian hitman has been struck, with Conte now ‘worried’ about a possible breakdown in talks. That said, luckily for the Napoli chief, a move to Birmingham is not in the £325,000-a-week earner’s plans.

All statistics per WhoScored