Aston Villa are set to target a 'top level striker' in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After qualifying for European football, Unai Emery will need to bring in reinforcements ahead of next season.

Aston Villa news - Latest

Spanish manager Emery arrived at Villa Park with the Midlands club in a difficult position following Steven Gerrard's sacking.

Their upturn in form has been drastic under Emery, who have now qualified for European football after finishing seventh in the Premier League table.

As per the Telegraph, Villa will now play in Europe for the first time in 13 years after winning their seventh successive home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Emery admitted following the game that the position Villa finished in was never their main goal when he first arrived, but it's time to celebrate.

He said: "We have worked hard and now it’s important to celebrate. Europe was not the first objective when I joined, but it’s amazing to be here and to share the moment with the fans and the players."

Although they've performed exceptionally under Emery over the last few months, new additions will be necessary as they look to deal with the hectic schedule.

What has Jones said about Villa?

Jones has suggested that Villa will target a top level striker in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Aston Villa can't just rely on Ollie Watkins. He's gone dry over the last five or six games before scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion. For where Emery wants to get to, he can't really afford for that to happen throughout the course of next season.

"We know that definitely a number nine is on his wish list and I do expect him to bring in a top level striker."

Who could Villa look to target?

Villa are reportedly looking to make a surprise move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the summer, also via the Telegraph.

Elsewhere, Football Transfers have suggested that Villa are plotting a loan move to sign Manchester United striker Anthony Martial.

Reports in Spain have also claimed that the Villans are considering approaching Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, who is currently out on loan at Inter Milan.

Qualifying for Europe will allow Villa to shop in a different market for players in the summer, and there's no reason they can't look to bring in some top quality competition for Watkins in their attack.