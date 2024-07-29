Highlights Aston Villa have submitted a loan offer for Kalvin Phillips, as Manchester City deem him surplus to requirements.

Phillips arrived from Leeds in 2022 and has struggled at City, making just 31 total appearances for Pep Guardiola's side.

Villa are competing with Everton for Phillips, while they're also eyeing Joao Felix.

Aston Villa have made a loan proposal to Manchester City for midfielder Kalvin Phillips, but face competition from Everton for his signature, according to Football Insider.

Phillips has endured a difficult spell at the Etihad, starting just two league games for the Citizens in his two seasons at the club. The England international was shipped out to West Ham on loan at the back end of last season, where his fortunes didn't improve, managing just three starts for the Hammers.

Now, Pep Guardiola deems Phillips surplus to requirements, and the 28-year-old is eager to depart the north-west club, with several potential suitors lining up. Football Insider report that Villa have submitted an initial loan offer for the player, but that Everton also remain interested.

Villa Make Offer for Phillips

The former Leeds man is desperate to resurrect his career

Arriving from boyhood club Leeds in 2022, Phillips signed for City in a deal worth £42 million on a six-year contract. Expected to provide cover for Rodri and occasionally partner the Spanish midfield maestro, the Englishman has managed just 31 total appearances in his 18 months in Manchester.

This lack of regular minutes at club level has coincided with losing his place in the international set-up, and a temporary stint at West Ham has not provided the short-term fix it was intended to. Guardiola is now eager to get rid of the deep-lying midfielder, and is said to be willing to sanction a loan move if a substantial offer with a fee isn't to materialise.

Given he has four years remaining on his deal, is on a hefty £150,000 a week and has continued to struggle with fitness issues, it's understandable that potential suitors may not be willing to take the risk of offering money for the player. Football Insider suggest that Villa have indeed recognised this risk, after submitting a loan offer for the player.

The report indicates that Everton remain in the race, but the allure of Champions League football may prompt Phillips to opt for the switch to Villa Park. It's likely that City will look to hold out for a permanent offer involving a fee, but could ultimately be forced to accept the West Midlands' side's proposal.

Unai Emery is looking to add depth to his midfield cohort, having lost Douglas Luiz to Juventus earlier this summer. Amadou Onana has arrived from Everton in a £50 million deal, but the Spanish head coach is eager to bulk out his squad to ease the burden on his players that will come with the introduction of Champions League football next season.

Phillips' Premier League Statistics 2021/22 (at Leeds) Appearances 20 Pass Accuracy 80.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.25 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4.46 Key Passes Per 90 0.51 Tackles Per 90 3.05 Interceptions Per 90 1.36

Villa Chasing Joao Felix

The Portuguese is available this summer

As well as strengthening in midfield, Emery is keen to bolster his attacking options this summer. Moussa Diaby has left the club for Al-Ittihad, leaving a glaring vacancy in the Villans' front line.

It's understood that the player to replace Diaby could be Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix. Ben Jacobs has reported that Villa are willing to pay £51 million to secure the attacking midfielder, who has been made available by Ateltico. The Portugal international spent the duration of last season on loan at Barcelona, where he netted ten goals in 44 appearances, and has experience in the Premier League, having spent six months at Chelsea in 2023.

Felix isn't the only player Villa are targeting either, with Emery said to be close to convincing former Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto to move to Villa Park too.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 29/07/2024