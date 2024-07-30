Highlights Aston Villa and Chelsea have submitted offers for Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier.

Aston Villa and Chelsea have submitted offers for Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported.

Two more top clubs outside Germany have also made contact to sign the 21-year-old, who is facing serious interest after a breakthrough season in the Bundesliga.

According to Plettenberg, Beier is expected to make his decision within the next two weeks, as Bayer Leverkusen are also still in the race to sign the in-form striker this summer.

Hoffenheim are reportedly yet to receive an official proposal for the centre-forward, who has a release clause of just £25m this summer.

The transfer window's top spenders, Aston Villa look keen on adding another central striker before the August 30 deadline as Jhon Duran is nearing a switch to West Ham United.

The 20-year-old has struggled for playing time in his 18 months under Unai Emery at Villa Park and has already given the green light for a move to the London Stadium this summer.

Aston Villa Join Beier Race

Yet to reach verbal agreement

According to Plettenberg, neither club is yet to reach a verbal agreement for Beier, despite offers arriving from Aston Villa and Chelsea:

The 21-year-old, who has been described as 'extraordinary', has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Germany, netting 16 goals in 33 matches for Hoffenheim in his first full Bundesliga season with the first team.

The German forward’s electric form has attracted interest from several top clubs around Europe, including Liverpool, who were reportedly interested in Beier last year.

In 2020, Beier became Hoffenheim’s youngest-ever Bundesliga debutant, aged just 17, before sealing a two-year loan move to Hannover in the second division, where he netted 10 goals in 63 appearances.

Often compared to Thomas Muller for his similar style of play, Beier still has three years left on his deal with Hoffenheim. Villa are also reportedly in talks to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Maximilian Beier Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 33 16 3 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0

Beier would become Villa’s second striker signing of the summer. Earlier this month, the Birmingham outfit confirmed Cameron Archer’s arrival from Sheffield United – the 22-year-old re-joined just 12 months after his switch to Bramall Lane for £18million.

Duran ‘Agrees Terms’ With West Ham

Nears London Stadium switch

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has reportedly agreed personal terms with West Ham United as the Colombian nears a switch to the London Stadium, according to Football Insider.

After seeing limited playing time at Villa Park, the 20-year-old was eager to depart Birmingham in search of regular minutes in the Premier League.

As long-standing interest from Chelsea cooled off in June, West Ham were eager to advance in talks for Duran, who looks to leave Villa Park just 18 months after his arrival from Chicago Fire.

The 20-year-old made 49 appearances for Aston Villa in all competitions, scoring eight goals in just 1,103 minutes of action.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-07-24.