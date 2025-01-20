Aston Villa have made an initial offer for Sevilla defender Loic Bade, who could arrive as a replacement for Diego Carlos, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The Villans have reportedly identified Bade as a priority signing after securing Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia and have presented their first offer to the Spanish club.

Bade was the subject of a €20m (£17m) bid from Serie A giants Roma, and it remains to be seen whether Villa’s offer is in a similar range, as no specific fee has been disclosed.

Bade would be Villa’s third signing in January and their second defensive reinforcement after agreeing a deal for right-back Garcia last week.

Aston Villa Make Move for Loic Bade

Deemed ‘priority signing’ for Emery

Bade has been a key player for Sevilla this season, starting all but two La Liga fixtures and registering one assist in their 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in October.

The 'incredible' 24-year-old signed a new five-year contract in September but is understood to be available for transfer amid Sevilla’s difficult financial situation.

Although he reportedly has a release clause of €60m (£50m), Sevilla are likely to accept significantly lower bids during this window to offload one of their most valuable players.

Aston Villa began their January transfer business by signing Malen from Borussia Dortmund and Garcia from Levante, and a deal for Bade is anticipated next, with just two weeks remaining before the transfer deadline on 3 February.

Bade could replace Diego Carlos, who is nearing a move to Fenerbahce after the clubs agreed on a €10m (£8.4m) deal.

Villa have dropped to eighth in the Premier League following their 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Saturday and will face Monaco in the Champions League next.

Loic Bade's Sevilla Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 16 Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 85.3 Tackles per 90 2.17 Minutes played 1,371

