Aston Villa have 'exploded' into the race for the signature of striker Dusan Vlahovic, who looks increasingly likely to leave Juventus in the summer window, according to TEAMtalk.

Vlahovic has been with Juventus since 2022, having moved to the club after four years with Fiorentina, also in Serie A. The "extraordinary" Serbian international, who signed for a transfer fee of just over £66 million, has been a consistent player for Juve over the years, but has not completed 90 minutes in the league since late December.

Dusan Vlahovic 24/25 Season Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Serie A 20 9 1 Champions League 9 4 1 Coppa Italia 2 1 0 Supercoppa Italiana 1 0 0

Many clubs were linked with a potential move for Vlahovic across the January transfer window. The striker is on a weekly salary of £215,000-a-week on a contract that is set to expire in 2026. Discussions over a new contract have stalled, as a key point of negotiations is that Vlahovic takes a cut in his wages.

As such, his future is very much a topic for debate and it would seem another Premier League side have registered their interest in the number nine.

Villa Interested In Vlahovic

Club will want replacement for Duran

As reported by TEAMtalk, Vlahovic remains a top target for Arsenal, who will surely reinforce their ranks at striker in the summer transfer window. Villa, however, are in need of a striker themselves, having sold Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr at the end of the January transfer window.

Villa secured the loan signing of Marcus Rashford before the transfer deadline, but manager Unai Emery has seemingly preferred using the England international as a wide option, rather than as a number nine.

Vlahovic, then, could be a perfect solution for Aston Villa and would represent a statement of intent from the Villans to the wider English top flight.

