Highlights Aston Villa face a tough match in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals without Matty Cash and Clement Lenglet.

Ezri Konsa is likely to replace Cash, providing defensive stability, while Pau Torres and Diego Carlos will likely start at the heart of the defence.

A win over Lille puts Villa closer to the semi-finals, which will be played against Olympiacos or Fenerbahce.

Aston Villa fans will be delighted that the club are still battling hard to win a major trophy for the first time since 1996 as they prepare to enter the Europa Conference League quarter-finals against Lille on Thursday - but they will have to do the job without Matty Cash and Clement Lenglet with the pair being unavailable.

Villa qualified for Europe to mark their first continental adventure since 2011, and having advanced to the knockout rounds for the first time since 2009, there is excitement afoot in the west Midlands. Unai Emery's men have been billed as one of the favourites to win the tournament, though they face a tough test when they take on Lille at Villa Park on Thursday night.

Having already dispatched Dutch giants Ajax in the previous round, Villa are in for another hard tie when it comes to beating the 2020-21 Ligue 1 champions - but whilst the majority of their stars are available, they'll be without Cash and Lenglet with the duo having picked up injuries over the past month.

Unai Emery Confirms Cash and Lenglet Absences

Cash and Lenglet have been regulars for Villa in recent months

Speaking ahead of the crunch midweek clash, Emery delivered an update on the current state of the squad; though Cash and Lenglet were the main centres of attention with other stars already known to be out until the end of the season.

"Matty Cash is still working alone and is close to starting with us practising. Clement Lenglet has a small problem, but is not available tomorrow. And (Calum) Chambers is not on the list (Conference League squad)."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Villa are one of just six English teams to have won the European Cup/Champions League, having won the trophy in 1982.

Elsewhere, Emery gave an update on the injuries afforded to their other stars earlier in the campaign - leaving Villa with six stars on the treatment table at present.

"(Tyrone) Mings and (Emiliano) Buendia are progressing well, starting to be on the field. (Jacob) Ramsey and (Boubacar) Kamara are out for the season."

Konsa Could be in Line for Start

Villa have a squad filled with quality players

Cash has been Villa's first-choice right-back for quite some time, though with Ezri Konsa impressing across the defence, the England international has been positioned at right-back from time to time, which means that he will likely be shooed in as Cash's replacement for the clash against Lille - especially with Calum Chambers not being on the squad list.

Cash's attacking excellence will be missed massively down the right flank if Villa are on the offensive, but there is also solace to be had in Konsa being an England international and Lille will equally fear him under the lights.

Related Douglas Luiz 'Very Happy' at Aston Villa After Exit Rumours The midfielder has flourished since joining Aston Villa from Man City in 2019.

Lenglet has been a regular for Villa in recent times but on paper, he probably isn't a first-team starter. Pau Torres and Diego Carlos are both available for the Villans and they will likely start, with Konsa being able to move over to centre-back if needed - which would potentially see youngster Kaine Kesler-Hayden move into the right-back slot if such a chance needed to be administered.

Villa know that a two-legged win over the French outfit will see them face the winner of Olympiacos or Fenerbahce in the semi-final - before a trip to Athens will beckon if they manage to reach the final, where they could play one of Viktoria Plzen, Fiorentina, Club Brugge or PAOK.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-04-24.