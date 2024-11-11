Aston Villa stars Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey are set to be out for the next couple of weeks with hamstring injuries, The Athletic journalist Jacob Tanswell has revealed.

The Villans will continue to assess the £220,000-per-week pair in the coming days after Ramsey was forced off early in their 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday, while Kamara was brought on in the second half, replacing Amadou Onana for the remainder of the contest.

According to The Athletic, Villa hope to have Matty Cash and Ross Barkley available after the international break, with both having missed the previous three matches.

Initial scans showed Kamara suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain, likely to keep him out for a few weeks, after Unai Emery revealed the Frenchman ‘felt something’ while running on Saturday.

Kamara recently returned to fitness following an ACL injury in February and has made only three substitute appearances for Villa in the new Premier League season.

Ramsey’s recovery timeframe is reportedly expected to be similar, marking another setback for the talented midfielder, who has endured multiple injuries over the past 12 months.

The 23-year-old missed a total of 266 days last season through four separate injuries, making just eight Premier League starts under Emery.

Ramsey had started to become a regular for the Spanish tactician this term, appearing in 10 league games, starting seven, and registering an assist in the 3-1 win over Fulham last month.

If anything, Emery might take some relief from the timing, as these setbacks came just before the international break, allowing Villa a chance to regroup after their fourth straight loss across all competitions on Saturday – their first such run since April 2022.

The disappointing 2-0 defeat to Liverpool saw Villa drop to ninth in the Premier League, having collected just five points from their last 15 available in the division.

The Villans will host Crystal Palace when they resume their season on 23 November, before welcoming Juventus in the Champions League four days later.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-11-24.