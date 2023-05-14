Aston Villa could start to heavily explore La Liga for reinforcements in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The project at Villa Park under the guidance of Unai Emery has been a success so far, but it could be about to get better.

Aston Villa news - Latest

The Athletic have reported that Mateu Alemany will leave his role as director of football at Barcelona in July, before joining Aston Villa.

The report claims that his exact role at Villa is yet to be determined, but a behind the scenes role involving transfers is likely.

Villa have seen vast improvements under Emery, but he's only had one transfer window to try and improve his squad.

With the summer window approaching and the prospect of European football potentially on the horizon, they could be attracting a high calibre of player, especially with Alemany overseeing operations.

Emery already turned to La Liga for a signing in January, bringing in former Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.

With Alemany and Emery now set to work together, Jones believes we could see even more opportunities from Spain for the Midlands club.

What has Jones said about Villa?

Jones has suggested that, due to the lack of money in La Liga, Villa could take advantage and target the league for reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously, the plan will be for him to start influencing how they view the transfer market. The obvious thing would be that he would be exploring La Liga and options that become available there.

"There will be some opportunities in La Liga because there's not loads of money around the league at the moment to keep players within that league."

Who could Villa look to sign?

Another report from The Athletic has claimed that Villa will submit an offer to Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph have reported that Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is also on Villa's list of targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reports in Italy have also suggested that Villa have the upper hand in the race to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

It's set to be an exciting summer for Villa fans, with the appointment of Alemany, who will be working alongside Emery, hopefully leading to an impressive window at Villa Park.