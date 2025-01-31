Aston Villa have lined up Lens centre-back Kevin Danso as a transfer target and have submitted an offer for the defender, according to L’EQUIPE.

Well in the hunt for European football for what would be the third straight season, Villa have been active in the January window. In the way of incomings, the club have signed attacker Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund and also recruited former Levante full-back Andres Garcia.

Alternatively, young striker Jhon Duran is set to complete a move to Al-Nassr, with the Saudi Arabia side due to pay around £65 million for the Colombian. The pending departure means that the Villans have money to spend before the February deadline. According to reports, they have identified one player in particular.

Villa keen on Danso

Lens defender is set to leave

As per L’EQUIPE, Kevin Danso is due to leave current club RC Lens before the transfer deadline, with numerous sides having been touted as potential destinations for the Austrian international. Juventus and fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have both reportedly shown interest in the defender.

Stade Rennais are the only fellow Ligue 1 side to have tracked Danso, who has been described as a 'beast', but now Villa have entered the race. The Villans are in the market for a centre-back, having sold Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce earlier in the transfer window.

Kevin Danso 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Minutes Played Ligue 1 12 0 1,080' Conference League Qualifiers 1 0 90' Coupe de France 1 0 90'

Danso would represent a good deal for Villa. Tyrone Mings’ recent injury scare may tempt the Villan into bolstering their backline, though thankfully, it is not as serious as it first seemed. Danso would be an excellent option to rotate with the likes of Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa and the Austrian also has experience in European competitions.

His desire to leave may serve to lower a potential fee for Villa, which will only make the deal more appealing. Regardless, it seems more than apparent that the Midlands club are by no means finished with transfer business.

