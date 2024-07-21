Highlights Aston Villa are reportedly in talks to potentially sign Mason Mount from Manchester United.

United are open to selling Mount and Antony to make room for new signings.

Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle are interested in acquiring Mount, who struggled for consistent game time last season.

Aston Villa's transfer market crusade has already seen them sign the likes of Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen and Jaden Philogene this summer - and that could be added to with the potential arrival of Mason Mount from Manchester United in the coming weeks, with reports suggesting that discussions have been held with his intermediaries in recent weeks.

Mount burst onto the English scene on loan at Derby County under Frank Lampard and, after the Chelsea legend took over the Stamford Bridge vacancy following Maurizio Sarri's departure, the midfielder returned to his parent club and put in a series of committed and consistent displays in midfield, leading to him being called 'superb' by Kylian Mbappe.

However, the creator lost his way in the following seasons and a move to United last summer was seen as a route to jump-start his career. It hasn't gone to plan in the north-west - and a report has suggested that the midfielder could join Villa with his agents holding talks with Unai Emery's men.

Villans Hold Discussions With Mount's Representatives

Midlands outfit could take advantage of Champions League status

The report from HITC states that United would be open to selling Mount in the summer window alongside winger flop Antony - despite the Englishman's injury woes.

With Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro signing for the Red Devils, sales are next on the agenda for the Old Trafford club and, as a result, Mount and Antony have been touted as options for potential departures this summer.

Mason Mount's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 18th Goals 1 =9th Shots Per Game 0.4 =15th Pass Completion Rate Per Game 85.2% 11th Crosses Per Game 0.3 6th Match rating 6.32 =22nd

There is interest in Mount, who cost United £60million last summer. HITC state that Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are the trio of clubs keen on taking the former Chelsea star to their respective clubs - and Mount's intermediaries have spoken about a potential move.

In Villa's case, Champions League football could play a huge part in their sales pitch to the former England international - beating Tottenham to fourth spot by just two points last season in the Premier League, whilst Newcastle struggled with the demands of European football last season as they stooped to a seventh-placed finish amid injuries and fatigue.

Mount Would Have to Battle for Starting Spot

Emery has several midfield options at his disposal

Mount would be joining a star-studded midfield if the was to make the Villa Park switch, including the likes of John McGinn, Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara and Emiliano Buendia - and whilst Douglas Luiz departed for Juventus in a multi-million pound move, Barkley has also joined, whilst a deal for Everton midfield star Amadou Onana is all but done.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mount has made 143 Premier League appearances, scoring 28 goals and registering 23 assists.

Villa could look to learn from avoiding a repeat of Newcastle's endeavours last season. The Magpies arguably qualified for the Champions League too soon with a squad that couldn't handle the demands of both competitions, and so stocking up on midfield depth could be the ideal move for Emery.

Mount only featured in 20 games for the Red Devils last season thanks to a lengthy calf injury, which lasted for over four months - and only starting in five Premier League games, he'll be hoping to feature more regularly next season regardless of which club he turns out for.

However, by battling alongside Ramsey, Barkley and Buendia for the attacking midfielder spot, it could be another season of irregular football for the Chelsea youth academy graduate.

Related Aston Villa Could Sign Moussa Diaby Replacement Aston Villa could target Nico Williams if Moussa Diaby is to leave the club this summer

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-07-24.