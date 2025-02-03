Aston Villa's hopes of signing Villarreal defender Juan Foyth have been dealt a blow as talks between the two clubs for the Argentine centre-back have stalled, according to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football.

The Villans' need for a new central defender was intensified when Tyrone Mings sustained an injury in a 1-1 draw with West Ham United (January 26), shortly after the Midlands outfit had sold Diego Carlos to Fenerbache, and they have since set their sights on several European defenders.

Sevilla's Loic Bade turned down a move to Villa, and Emery turned his focus to Foyth, whom he knows well from managing Villarreal in La Liga. The 27-year-old has encountered a frustrating season due to fitness issues, but the Yellow Submarine aren't too interested in selling on deadline day.

Villa Struggling To Agree On A Fee For Foyth

The Villans' Ideal Situation Is Two Deadline Day Centre-Back Signings

Foyth's potential move to Villa Park is stalling because the Premier League top-five hopefuls are having difficulty agreeing on a fee for the former Tottenham Hotspur defender. He has just over a year left on his contract at the Estadi de la Ceramica, and Emery, who signed the 18-cap Argentina international for £13 million for Villarreal in July 2021, looks unlikely to get his man before the winter transfer window shuts.

It's claimed that Villa ideally want to make the two centre-backs signings on deadline day to give Emery more options in the second half of the season and Chelsea's Axel Disasi is another deal being worked on alongside a Foyth pursuit. There are issues with that potential loan because the Blues don't want to strengthen a direct rival for UEFA Champions League qualification, although the Frenchman is keen on joining the Villans.

