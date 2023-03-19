Aston Villa are interested in securing the signature of Roma striker Tammy Abraham at Villa Park this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery will be looking to splash the cash as he looks to revamp the Villans squad at the end of the season.

Aston Villa transfer news – Tammy Abraham

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Villa are in the “front row” to acquire Abraham’s services this summer, with the striker having already enjoyed a successful spell on loan at the West Midlands giants during the 2018-19 season.

The report goes on to say that the Serie A side’s head coach Jose Mourinho hopes that the 25-year-old will hit top form come the end of the season, but there is a chance the two parties could “split” in the summer.

Taylor has already claimed to GIVEMESPORT that Abraham is the calibre of player now desired at Villa Park as Emery looks to bolster his forward options.

However, the journalist has suggested that the club’s current first-choice centre-forward Ollie Watkins has proven he can be a source of goals for the side, having bagged six goals out of the last seven Premier League matches.

What has Taylor said about Aston Villa and Abraham?

When talking about the ramifications of Villa signing Abraham, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Would that push Watkins out wide? I'm not sure Watkins is a winger and based on the past few games, he's proven he can come up trumps and score goals.

“It will be interesting to see what Villa do, but that is the kind of name [Abraham] Villa are looking for, and obviously, he’s played for the club before.”

Would Abraham be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Abraham, who has a reported £67m price tag on his head, would be an excellent centre-forward addition at Villa Park, having already proven himself to be a competent Premier League striker.

The 11-cap England international has produced over 40 goal contributions during his season and a half at Roma, indicating that he hasn’t lost that clinical edge throughout his time in Italy.

The 6 foot 3 star has already shown Villa fans what he is capable of, after hitting the back of the net 26 times whilst providing three assists in 40 Championship appearances during his loan spell at Villa Park from Chelsea, in which was a goal tally that played a vital part in the club earning promotion back to the Premier League.

Therefore, the Villa faithful will already have fond memories of Abraham and would likely jump at the chance to see him in a claret and blue shirt next season.