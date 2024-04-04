Highlights Aston Villa are interested in Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in boosting their ranks at right-back in the form of Napoli captain and Italy international Giovanni Di Lorenzo - with the 30-year-old seemingly unsure about the future of his current club going forward.

Di Lorenzo joined Napoli back in 2019 from fellow Italian outfit Empoli, and has been a key part in the recent revival of the club which saw them storm the Serie A title last season under Luciano Spalletti. Storming to the league title by 16 points, it represented their first title since the 1980's where the club boasted Diego Maradona in their ranks - and Di Lorenzo had a huge part to play by missing just one league game and scoring three goals from right-back in his most fruitful season to date.

But with the club from the west coast suffering this season, Villa have registered their interest in potentially adding to their ranks with one of Italy's starting defenders - and it could be a fight-or-flight decision from the £90,000-a-week star if he wishes to depart Napoli.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo Could Join Aston Villa in the Summer

Villa have supposedly made their interest in the right-back known

According to the report by Il Mattino, Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo is ‘seriously thinking’ about leaving the Gli Azzurri at the end of the season.

Villa hold an interest, alongside Manchester United - and they have began to probe their interest in the Napoli captain ahead of a potential move to the English top-flight, with a move surprisingly being viable thanks to Di Lorenzo’s willingness to leave the club he has played with for five years.

His intentions to move are not thought to be desperate, though there is a willingness to enter negotiations with the West Midlands outfit - where Di Lorenzo will wish to listen to proposals and evaluate them at the end of the season.

The Italy international was certain that he would end his career with Napoli, but a poor season at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium may have shifted that - and he wishes to join a ‘winning project’. Whilst this season hasn’t been the best, that is not the reason for Di Lorenzo’s dissatisfaction; instead, he sees no future plans from Napoli and as a result, he is all but ready to ask president Aurelio De Laurentiis for the chance to move away from the club.

Di Lorenzo would supposedly be prepared to listen to what Napoli can offer him, though he wouldn’t want to feel as though he is tied down to a long-term contract with little chance of success coming to the club, and with Villa on an upward spiral, that could well be enough reason for him to ask for a move under Unai Emery in a bid to enjoy domestic success on a bigger scale than Napoli can offer at present.

Di Lorenzo Would Bring Further Winning Mentality to Aston Villa

Whilst Matty Cash has been a solid member of Aston Villa's squad since his move from Nottingham Forest back in 2020, if the former European Cup winners are to capitalise upon what will surely be a top five finish in the Premier League, right-back is probably a position that is worth upgrading.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matty Cash is one of the only defenders in Villa's ranks not to have won a trophy in his career, with Pau Torres, Diego Carlos, Alex Moreno, Lucas Digne and Clement Lenglet all winning major honours before their moves to the Midlands.

With the likes of Pau Torres, Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa in the centre of defence, and strong left-back competition in Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno, right-back is without doubt Villa's weakest area in their back line - and another superb option being brought in in Di Lorenzo will undoubtedly strengthen the club further.

Cash does have his flaws, and he has only recently garnered international experience after switching allegiances to Poland; meanwhile, Di Lorenzo played his part in Italy's EURO 2020 win and with Champions League and title winning experience behind his belt, he would without doubt increase the stronghold that Villa have to strengthen their grip on a Champions League place.

