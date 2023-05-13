Aston Villa's summer transfer targets mirror the owners' ambitions for the club, but may not be viable options in the market, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery has impressed since taking to the Villa Park dugout and could become the first Aston Villa boss in over a decade to lead the club into Europe.

Aston Villa transfer news

It's been a whirlwind seven months in charge for Emery at Aston Villa, with the Spaniard joining the club in the midst of a relegation battle following Steven Gerrard's underwhelming spell as boss.

Fast forward to now and the West Midlands outfit sit on the brink of qualifying for Europe, having last played continental football in 2010.

But now heading into the final three matches of the season, rather remarkably, Aston Villa remain with a chance of securing a top-seven finish.

As such, attention has already switched towards who Aston Villa might be able to attract in the summer market, with some big-name players being linked with moves to Villa Park.

As per a report by The Telegraph, Aston Villa have earmarked a sensational double swoop for Dušan Vlahović and Ferran Torres, with Emery clearly looking to build a side capable of competing on multiple fronts.

Valued at £65 million and £26 million respectively by Transfermarkt, the two signings would no doubt represent a considerable outlay for Aston Villa, but it's a price they're reportedly willing to pay.

The report suggests Vlahović and Torres are genuine targets for Aston Villa, whose hierarchy are pushing for an elevated position in the European transfer market.

What has Dean Jones said about Aston Villa's transfer plans?

Not escaping the attention of journalist Jones, the transfer insider praised Aston Villa's ambition but questioned whether they were truly attainable targets.

On their summer plans, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the names being linked probably reflects their ambition and tells you where they want to be heading. I think it might be too soon for those sorts of players to be moving from Juventus and Barcelona to Aston Villa. I'm not sure that that's going to be happening, especially if they haven't got European football.”

What next for Aston Villa in the Premier League?

As Jones alludes to, Aston Villa's transfer plans will likely hinge on whether they're able to secure a spot in Europe for next season.

Currently one point behind seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, despite having played two games more, their chances of finishing inside a continental position remain slim.

Not least because Aston Villa's final three matches of the campaign see them pitted against fellow European challengers, with a trip to Liverpool sandwiched either side of home games against Tottenham Hotspur and none other than Brighton.

Should their European hopes still be alive on the final chance, the game against Brighton could make or break their summer recruitment plans too.