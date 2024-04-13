Highlights Stan Collymore wants Aston Villa to sign Teden Mengi from Luton Town this summer.

Former Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore has urged his former club to sign Luton Town defender Teden Mengi in the summer transfer window. In fact, Collymore has gone as far as to say he would drive Mengi to Villa Park himself if Unai Emery wanted to sign the centre-back.

The 21-year-old - recently labelled as being "immense" by Hatters manager Rob Edwards - has made 25 Premier League appearances so far this season, and has a couple of European games - one in the Champions League and one in the Europa League - under his belt for Manchester United. He has already shown that he's not afraid to leave a club at a young age to take the next step, and it would be a good fit if he did that again with Villa this summer.

Why Mengi Would Be a Good Fit for Villa

Collymore loves the Luton defender

Collymore wrote of Mengi for CaughtOffside: "Sure, he’s not long left Old Trafford to ply his trade at Luton but I can’t be the only one who’s noticed that he has all of the background, the ambition to leave United at 21 to go it alone. I’ve been really impressed by his performances and I’m sure he’ll be on several ‘big clubs’ radars.

"He’s played for England at every age level so will have had an A+ club and international grounding. Personally, I’d drive him to Villa Park tomorrow if Unai Emery fancies it."

How Teden Mengi and Ezri Konsa have performed in 2023-24 Teden Mengi Ezri Konsa Appearances 32 41 Clean sheets 2 13 Yellow cards 5 7 Red cards 0 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 0 0 Minutes played 2,678 3,531

Other Collymore Recommendations

Collymore also named Amadou Onana, Jarrad Branthwaite (both Everton), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Murillo (Nottingham Forest) and Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth) as his top Premier League bargains ahead of the summer transfer window. Though not mentioning Villa directly, he tipped three of those players for top six teams. Villa are currently fifth in the Premier League.

On Onana, he wrote: "He could add steel and intellect to any top six side’s midfield. He’s still only 22, but is a colossus of a man who is only going to get better when surrounded by better players." And on Toney, he said: "He’s a no brainer for any top six club, and without a goal in his last seven starts, could be a bargain."

Thirdly, on Zabarnyi, Collymore wrote: "Bournemouth already paid a hefty sum for this player. It hasn’t been all wine and roses, but that’s expected when he’s Ukraianian and the impact of the war in Ukraine on their players cannot be underestimated.

"Nevertheless, there’s two positions that clubs in the top six are desperate for – good central defenders, and spending £24 million on him will certainly be good business because I reckon the Cherries can double, or even treble, his valuation in the next two years."

Statistics according to Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-04-24.