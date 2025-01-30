Aston Villa are interested in Rosenborg’s young star Sverre Halseth Nypan and are convinced that they can convince him to move to the club, according to The Independent.

Emery’s side sit eighth in the Premier League at the time of writing and will be looking ahead to the next round of the Champions League, which they could still reach automatically.

Villa have already been active in the winter market as they look to secure European football for a third successive season. Emery's side signed forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund and full-back Andres Garcia from Levante, while there were also reports that Juan Foyth was a target of interest for the Villans.

It would appear that the club are not content with what they have done thus far in the window and are interested in making at least one further addition before the early February deadline.

Nypan of interest to Villa

Other clubs interested in the youngster

Nypan’s name has been floated around for the bulk of the transfer window. While only 18 years old, this is Nypan’s third year of senior football, with the player having racked up over 50 appearances for Rosenborg since debuting for them in 2022.

In Norway, the top flight season runs from March to December each year, meaning that Nypan, who has been described as an 'elite talent', is currently enjoying the off-season. In his most recent campaign, the teenage sensation truly blossomed as a player and went through a breakout year.

Nypan 2024 Eliteserien Stats Appearances 28 Goals 8 Assists 7 Minutes Played 2,114'

It has been reported that Villa are keen admirers of Nypan, viewing him as a player that could become an absolute superstar in the near future. The Midlands side will face competition in their pursuit for his signature, with Arsenal also a club interested in acquiring his services according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Villa, however, feel confident that they can offer a convincing package to Nypan, predominantly based on the fact that they would be able to offer him regular football in the first-team much more swiftly than a team such as Arsenal.

If Villa are able to negotiate a deal for Nypan, it should be viewed as nothing less than exceptional business.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Aston Villa Make 'Official' Bid to Sign £38m 'Monster' Aston Villa are in need of a new centre-back as backup for their current crop and one Premier League star has been sounded out

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 29/01/2025)