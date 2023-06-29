Aston Villa will continue to chase Federico Chiesa from Juventus in the summer window, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Chiesa is fancied to leave Juventus before the season starts, with the Italian forward now heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

Aston Villa transfer news - Federico Chiesa

Having seemingly started from a place of despair, Unai Emery was able to drag Aston Villa from a relegation battle to European football last season in less than 10 months in charge.

One of the stories of the 2022/23 campaign, the West Midlands outfit will now compete on the continent for the first time in over a decade, having qualified for the Europa Conference League.

With European expert Emery at the helm, the Aston Villa faithful will no doubt fancy their chances in the Conference League, not least after seeing fellow Premier League side West Ham United go on and lift the trophy last season.

However, if they are to be competitive both in Europe and in the Premier League, Aston Villa will likely need to splash the cash in order to build a side capable of challenging on multiple fronts.

One of the names being linked with a Villa Park move is Chiesa, with the Birmingham Mail claiming reports linking Aston Villa with the Juventus man are accurate.

What has Dean Jones said about Chiesa to Aston Villa?

Recognising the interest as genuine on Aston Villa's end, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Emery and Co. view Chiesa as the perfect 'high-profile' addition this summer.

On the 25-year-old forward, Jones said: "So I think that that is definitely a high-profile player, which I would expect Aston Villa to continue to pursue.”

How much would Chiesa likely cost Aston Villa this summer?

With high-profile targets come hefty price tags, and should Aston Villa harbour genuine hopes of landing Chiesa, who has previously been described as 'sensational', it's likely they'll have to spend big.

According to a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have slapped a £52 million price tag on Chiesa's shoulders.

It comes amid interest not only from Aston Villa, but also from a number of Europe's biggest clubs, with the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to be monitoring his situation.

Suffice to say, should Aston Villa convince Chiesa to join, while matching Juventus' £52 million asking price, then the winger will rocket to the top of the list of the club's most expensive signings of all-time, overtaking the £38 million purchase of Emiliano Buendia (Transfermarkt).