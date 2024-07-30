Highlights Aston Villa remain interested in signing Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix.

Aston Villa could ‘really try’ signing Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix if Jhon Duran leaves this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Keen on signing another attacker before the window shuts on August 30, the Villa Park outfit could soon see Duran depart and step up their chase for the Portuguese attacker.

The 20-year-old is now in advanced talks over a £35m move to West Ham United and has already agreed personal terms with the Hammers.

In his 18 months at the club, Duran has struggled to impress Unai Emery, who has been vocal about signing Felix in internal meetings, according to Romano.

The Spaniard is reportedly a huge admirer of the 24-year-old attacker and would welcome his arrival ahead of Villa’s debut in the Champions League.

The transfer window’s top spenders, Villa have been one of the busiest clubs in the market so far, signing as many as eight new players on permanent deals, with Everton’s Amadou Onana and Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen the two most expensive acquisitions so far.

Emery ‘Big Fan’ of Joao Felix

His Atletico situation is ‘still quiet’

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that Aston Villa could step up their chase of Felix if Duran leaves this summer:

“Unai Emery is a big fan of the player. Unai Emery, in internal meetings, several times mentioned this possibility to try and go for Joao Felix, because they can see how the situation is still quiet around him in this summer transfer window. “And so my feeling is that in case Duran leaves, I think Villa could really go and try to sign Joao Felix.”

After spending last season on loan at Barcelona, Felix is back at Atletico – the 24-year-old was sent out on two successive loans after his fallout with manager Diego Simeone.

The Portugal international has so far failed to live up to expectations after becoming the most expensive player ever signed by a Spanish club in 2019, when Atletico paid a club-record fee of £113m for the attacker.

Chelsea decided against signing Felix after his six-month spell at Stamford Bridge in the 2022/23 season. In 16 Premier League appearances, he netted just four goals and was utilised in as many different areas across the pitch during his time in England.

Despite securing his dream move to Barcelona last year, the 24-year-old struggled to impress for the Catalans as well, scoring 10 goals and adding six assists in 44 appearances.

Joao Felix Barcelona Stats (2023-24) Games 44 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 241 Minutes played 2,143

Aston Villa Eye Maximilian Beier

They've reportedly made an offer

Aston Villa and Chelsea have submitted offers for Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported.

The two Premier League giants have joined the race for Beier, who has no shortage of suitors after an impressive debut season in the Bundesliga, scoring 16 goals in 33 appearances for the club.

With a release clause of just £25m, Beier is being eyed by several top clubs around the continent, but Plettenberg suggests neither club has managed to reach a verbal agreement with the 21-year-old yet.

