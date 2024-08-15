Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur will be keeping an eye on the situation of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher's future, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

With a move to Atletico Madrid currently stalling, the Blues potentially may have to sell the midfielder to a Premier League rival in the coming weeks in a bid to garner a fee for their homegrown midfielder.

Gallagher's exit has been a hot topic all season, with clubs across the continent being linked with him even whilst Euro 2024 was ongoing. Atletico Madrid seemed to be the latest side to have sorted a deal for him, but with that in doubt, it's opened the door to a move across England.

Gallagher's Move to Atletico Has Broken Down

The midfielder does not know where he will be playing

Gallagher was linked with Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle United earlier in the transfer window when Chelsea were struggling with PSR issues, but with the Blues having resolved those woes at the time, Gallagher remained a Chelsea player for the time being.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 1st Assists 7 2nd Fouls Per Game 2.2 1st Tackles Per Game 2.3 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.2 1st Match rating 7.13 2nd

Then came Atletico's interest, with the Spanish club agreeing a fee in the region of £34million for his services - but after talks stalled, the side from the Spanish capital saw Gallagher fly back to London with his career in doubt.

Sheth: Gallagher Premier League Sale "Bad Scenario"

The midfielder continues to remain in limbo

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday, Sheth said that Gallagher's sale would be a poor scenario for the Blues - with the club perhaps being forced to consider Premier League proposals.

When asked if the likes of Tottenham and Aston Villa would be keeping an eye on developments, he said:

"I'm sure they will be keeping an eye on this situation, and that would be the second-worst case scenario for Chelsea. "The way that they orchestrated this deal was that they offered him a two-year contract, which effectively is telling him that we want to sell you. And then, not only that, but they effectively chose the club that he was going to, which was Atletico Madrid - a club outside of the Premier League. "They didn't want him to go to a Premier League rival. Now that he is not going there, are Chelsea going to have to entertain potential deals from clubs in the Premier League?"

Gallagher's Dependency is a Huge Attribute

The midfielder has been consistent for Chelsea

Gallagher would be an excellent pickup for other top-flight teams if they were to make a bid for his services. 72 Premier League appearances for Chelsea over the past two seasons has seen him become one of their most important players, whilst a combined 64 appearances in loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace combined has seen him become a regular top-flight star for teams across the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gallagher has made 18 appearances for England but has yet to score for the Three Lions

Villa don't exactly need a hard-working central midfielder to come into their ranks with Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana and John McGinn currently on the books in the West Midlands; but Tottenham could be in more need of the stand-in Blues captain in their ranks to make a serious upgrade on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after his move to Marseille was confirmed earlier in the summer.

136 Premier League outings from a possible 152 over the past four seasons means that Gallagher is a dependable member of their squad, but Chelsea are looking to get rid of him with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo on their books and as a result, a deal could be done in the final two weeks of the transfer market.

Related Why Emi Martinez Changed Shirt Number to 23 at Aston Villa Martinez has worn Aston Villa's number 1 for the last three seasons - but has now decided to change for a 'special' reason.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-08-24.