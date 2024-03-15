Highlights The final race for a top-four finish in the Premier League is heating up, with Villa, Spurs, and Man United all vying for a Champions League spot.

Aston Villa have the toughest final stretch as they have difficult matches against Arsenal, Liverpool, and Man City, making their hold on fourth place uncertain.

Despite their struggles this season, Manchester United still have a chance to secure a top-four finish with a relatively easier remaining ten games.

With the 2023/24 Premier League season heading into its final months, there are still multiple storylines that need concluding. The three-horse race for the title, between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City needs a winner, the relegation battle needs to claim three victims and the three teams chasing Champions League football need to either succeed or fail.

With the top three spots in the top flight all locked down between the Gunners, the Reds and City, that fourth spot and a place in the Champions League has never felt so important. Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are all battling for the position, and a spot in Europe's elite tournament next season.

There's potentially an extra spot up for grabs, with an extra Champions League space offered to the most successful leagues in Europe once the season wraps up. If that's the case, Villa feel pretty confident of securing a spot in Europe's biggest competition for the first time in decades. They're currently eight points clear of United in sixth, and it would take a serious collapse for the Red Devils to catch up.

Each team's chance of Champions League football according to Opta Team Probability of finishing fourth Probability of finishing fifth Aston Villa 42.2% 90.0% Tottenham Hotspur 55.1% 91.6% Manchester United 2.3% 12.7%

Related How the 5th Champions League Spot Will Work The battle for the extra spots across Europe will go down to the wire.

Similarly, Tottenham are six points ahead of Erik ten Hag's side in fifth, with a game in hand. There is no guarantee that the extra spot will be handed to the Premier League, though, so fourth place is still the priority. Now entering the final stretch, Opta have revealed just how tough each side's remaining games are. Using their own Power Rankings, they have rated an ability score for 13,000 domestic football teams across the world on a scale between zero and 100, where zero would be attributed to the worst-ranked team and 100 to the best. Looking at the average rating of each team that Villa, Spurs and United are still yet to face in the league, they've come up with an average difficulty rating for each time, judging who has the toughest final stretch.

Aston Villa

Opta Fixture Difficulty Rating - 89.7

Aston Villa's final 10 Premier League matches Opponents Date West Ham (A) 17.03.2024 Wolves (H) 30.03.2024 Manchester City (A) 03.04.2024 Brentford (H) 06.04.2024 Arsenal (A) 13.04.2024 Bournemouth (H) 20.04.2024 Chelsea (H) 27.05.2024 Brighton (A) 04.05.2024 Liverpool (H) 11.05.2024 Crystal Palace (A) 19.05.2024

While they're currently holding onto the final spot in the top four, Aston Villa have got the toughest final stretch of the season, according to Opta. Unai Emery's men still have matches against the top three in Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City awaiting them. Their form this season has been superb, and they've massively exceeded expectations so far.

Considering how tough their final 10 games are, though, they might find themselves falling out of the top four by the time May rolls around. The Villans have already shown signs of slipping up, losing two of their last five league games, and things aren't going to get easier from this point on. Their Opta fixture difficulty rating of 89.7 is the highest out of all three teams. Even if the club doesn't make it into the top four, Emery has got them in very good shape right now, and it feels inevitable that the club will get their hands on some major silverware soon for the first time in almost three decades.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aston Villa last played in the Champions League during the 1982/83 season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Opta Fixture Difficulty Rating - 87.8

Tottenham Hotspur's final 11 Premier League matches Opponents Date Fulham (A) 16.03.2024 Luton Town (H) 30.03.2024 West Ham (A) 02.04.2024 Nottingham Forest (H) 08.04.2024 Newcastle (A) 13.04.2024 Manchester City (H) 20.04.2024 Arsenal (H) 27.04.2024 Liverpool (A) 04.05.2024 Burnley (H) 11.05.2024 Sheffield United (A) 19.05.2024 Chelsea (A) TBD

Next up is Tottenham, who have the second-toughest run of games to close the season. Similarly to Villa, Spurs are still to face Arsenal, Liverpool and City, and will likely play a key role in the conclusion of the three-horse title race. With that said, Ange Postecoglou's team still also have three of the bottom four Premier League teams on their schedule, with matches against Sheffield United, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest still to come.

It's important to remember, though, that Spurs actually have a game in hand over their two rivals. They've played 27 games, while Villa and United have both played 28, so they have the advantage heading into the final stretch. Their recent 4-0 thumping of Emery's side was a huge statement win and demonstrated why they're currently considered the favourites to finish inside the top four, despite currently trailing Villa by two points.

With that being said, they don't have the easiest fixtures of the three sides. That honour goes to Manchester United who, despite having some serious ground to make up, can't be ruled out.

Related Final 2023/24 Premier League Table Predicted by Data Experts A supercomputer has simulated the remainder of the 2023/24 Premier League season 10,000 times.

Manchester United

Opta Fixture Difficulty Rating - 87.1

Manchester United's final 10 Premier League matches Opponents Date Brentford (A) 30.03.2024 Chelsea (A) 04.04.2024 Liverpool (H) 07.04.2024 Bournemouth (A) 14.04.2024 Newcastle (H) 20.04.2024 Burnley (H) 27.04.2024 Crystal Palace (A) 04.05.2024 Arsenal (H) 11.05.2024 Brighton (A) 19.05.2024 Sheffield United (H) TBD

It's not been the simplest of seasons for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United. The Red Devils have been all over the place throughout the campaign. At times, they look great, but then sometimes they look really poor. Right now, 18th-placed Luton Town have actually scored more goals than United in the league this season, a testament to how poor they've been in front of goal.

With that being said, a comeback win against Villa and a clean sheet at Anfield have proven that the Red Devils are capable of getting a result against just about anyone on any given day. With the easiest remaining 10 games, Ten Hag's side should give Villa and Spurs a run for their money as both teams try to secure Champions League football.

Considering they are currently eight points behind Emery's men in fourth, though, it would take a monumental slip-up from the two sides above them for United to actually finish inside the top four. At this point, a season without the Champions League next year looks like the much more likely option. The Premier League is unpredictable, though. Anything can happen and that's why it's the greatest league in all of football, so there's still a chance that the Manchester outfit catch up with their rivals and snag that place in the Champions League. Stranger things have happened.