Aston Villa knocked Tottenham out of the FA Cup, with a 2-1 victory putting more pressure on Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. Spurs got off to a dreadful start. Morgan Rogers ran through the midfield and put through Jacob Ramsey, who fired in to put Villa one up. This did nothing to bolster Tottenham's brittle confidence.

After 20 minutes, it was one-way traffic. Then, out of nowhere, Son was given a great chance from six yards out, but he was denied by Martinez. This was an isolated attack. With half an hour played, Villa would have been disappointed not to have been further ahead.

Spurs reacted well in the second-half. There appeared to be more players wanting to get on to the ball, as well as make tackles and disrupt Villa's play. Yet the best opening chance of the second period fell to Jacob Ramsey, but Kinsky stood tall to deny him. It was Villa who got the second goal. Bailey and Malen combined to square across the box and Rogers was first to react to make it 2-0. Spurs showed some heart, pulling a goal back in injury time from Mathys Tel, but it was all too late to prevent them going out of the FA Cup.

Match Highlights

Aston Villa Player Ratings

Emiliano Martinez - 7/10

Having had a largely quiet first half, he was on hand to deny Son from point-blank range.

Andres Garcia - 6/10

Showed his athleticism by making some lung-busting runs forward.

Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Given the performance of Villa and their opponents, the defender was not really put to the test. An injury saw him come off after 27 minutes.

Boubacar Kamara - 6/10

Slotted in well into the back four to protect Villa's goal.

Lucas Digne - 6/10

Competent performance without setting the world on fire.

John McGinn - 6.5/10

Played some clever passes, one in particular that lured Bergvall in to make a foul and get booked.

Youri Tielenmans - 6.5/10

Found himself on the ball a lot in the first half and may have expected to have done better when he burst through midfield and shot wide.

Leon Bailey - 6/10Played reasonably well and worked well as a foil for the excellent Rogers.

Morgan Rogers - 8/10

Showed his quality right from kick off by storming through the Spurs midfield and creating Villa's opening minute goal. Looked like the best player on the pitch at times.

Jacob Ramsey - 7/10

Gave Villa a dream start by putting them 1-0 in the first minute. Had further opportunities to score but did not take them.

Donyell Malen - 6/10

Linked up well to help create Villa's second goal and his all-round play was quite good.

SUB - Lamare Bogarde - 6/10

Brought on for the injured Konsa after 27 minutes.

SUB - Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Brought on with 25 minutes to go.

SUB - Marco Asensio - 6/10

Brought on for the injured Konsa after 27 minutes.

SUB - Ian Maatsen - 5/10

Brought on too late to make an impact.

Tottenham Player Ratings

Antonin Kinsky - 6.5/10

Got off to a dreadful start as he made a hash of Ramsey's first-minute effort. Recovered to make several key saves.

Pedro Porro - 6/10

Not able to get forward anywhere near as much as he would have liked, to put his trademark crosses in.

Kevin Danso - 6/10

Did what he could to fit into the team, but ended up missing a very presentable chance.

Archie Gray - 6/10

A tough evening for the youngster, who is learning the hard way in the current run of Spurs form.

Djed Spence - 6.5/10

Had to be vigilant, making several vital interceptions.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6/10

Struggled to stop Morgan Rogers at times and was booked for his troubles.

Lucas Bergvall - 6/10

Does look like a great prospect, but was unable to fully influence the game.

Mikey Moore - 6.5/10

Put in a great cross for Son in the first half. Could perhaps count himself unfortunate coming off at half-time.

Dejan Kulusevski - 5/10

Given his talent, not in the game anywhere near enough for Spurs to get a result.

Son Heung-Min - 4/10

Largely absent in the first half as Spurs were overrun. When he did get an opportunity, he failed to convert from six yards.

Mathys Tel - 6/10

Showed plenty of neat touches, but he faded in the second half until finishing well in the first of five minutes of injury time.

SUB - Yves Bissouma - 6/10

Brought on at half-time, and although Spurs improved, he wasn't able to do enough to help Spurs back into the game.

SUB - Pape Sarr - 5/10

Unable to make any real impact after coming off the bench.

Man of the Match

Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers was the best player on the pitch. Demonstrating athleticism, strength and vision, it was his bursting run that created the opening goal. Then, as Spurs looked to get a foothold into the game, it was Rogers who reacted in the Spurs box first to put Villa 2-0 up.

With 48 games now under his belt in his Villa career, he now looks like the best player in a very good side. Continued performances in this vein will surely see him become a regular in the England squad. Perhaps too, Villa can drive on and end the season with silverware.