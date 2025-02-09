Aston Villa and Tottenham will go head-to-head in the FA Cup fourth round at Villa Park on Sunday evening with both teams seeing this competition as their most likely route for a trophy.

Unai Emery's side have just one win in their last five games in all competitions but come into this game after a successful transfer window saw them add to their squad, while Ange Postecoglou's side will be looking to bounce back from a horrible 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Both teams will have some big decisions to make with their team selection for the game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect them to line up.

Aston Villa Team News

Four new signings available

Villa will be able to use four of their five January signings in this game, with new central defender Axel Disasi cup-tied for the clash. Marcus Rashford, Donyell Malen, Marco Asensio and Andres Garcia are available to play and there is a chance they all come in.

Matty Cash has been ruled out at right-back through injury while Pau Torres is also out for at least another month in defence. Ollie Watkins and Ross Barkley are dealing with knocks too and could miss out.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Axel Disasi Ineligible 15/02/2025 Ross Barkley Calf 15/02/2025 Ollie Watkins Groin 15/02/2025 Tyrone Mings Knee 15/02/2025 Matty Cash Unknown 25/02/2025 Pau Torres Ankle 08/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Emery shared an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of the game.

“We are going to work tomorrow, but at the beginning, we have out, not available for Sunday, Tyrone Mings and Pau Torres, Cash, Ross Barkley and Watkins. “For him [Watkins], each day is being important, how he is feeling, but for Sunday, I think he is not going to be available because today he didn’t train. Tomorrow, I think he is not going to train as well, because he will need more days to recover. Hopefully, for next week, he will be available. "Other players, more or less, hopefully [will be available], because this week we are working like not usual, with the days like we had, not playing during the week. “We are working and, of course, as well, with the new players, trying to practice and to prepare for Sunday. “We have time to take, even tomorrow as well, and some players today, we did a little bit less than yesterday, and before yesterday. “Tomorrow, again, we are going to check everybody, in case we are feeling good, every player for Sunday.”

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Watkins to be rested

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez; Garcia, Konsa, Bogarde, Maatsen; Malen, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn; Rogers, Rashford.

Aston Villa Predicted Substitutes: Olsen (GK), Gauci (GK), Patterson (DEF), Digne (DEF), Jimoh-Aloba (MID), Onana (MID), Ramsey (MID), Bailey (FWD), Asensio (FWD).

With Watkins ruled out and Jhon Duran now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, Rashford is likely to get the nod as the centre-forward in Emery's system.

Donyell Malen has been left out of the club's Champions League squad so cup games are a chance for him to get regular minutes, and he should start, while Garcia should come in at right-back too for his debut, but £194,000-per-week loanee Asensio could find himself on the bench.

Tottenham Team News

Richarlison ruled out

It's been a miserable season so far for Tottenham and things got worse on Thursday as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup

The team still have a host of injury problems though with Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Wilson Odobert, Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson and Radu Dragusin now joined by Richarlison, while Micky Van de Ven continues to be monitored.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Dominic Solanke Knee 22/02/2025 Cristian Romero Thigh 22/02/2025 Wilson Odobert Hamstring 16/02/2025 James Maddison Calf 16/02/2025 Destiny Udogie Hamstring 16/02/2025 Timo Werner Thigh 16/02/2025 Brennan Johnson Calf 16/02/2025 Micky Van de Ven Hamstring 16/02/2025 Richarlison Calf No return date Radu Dragusin Knee No return date

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

“We’re still hopeful we’ll get at least two, maybe three back for the Manchester United game. “We’ve got two full weeks of training where I think over these two weeks we’ll get the majority of the players back with a bit of luck, providing we don’t lose anyone else like we lost Richy last night. “I knew this week was going to be a challenging week in terms of personnel because we just weren’t going to get anyone back. “It’s disappointing for him [Richarlison]. He was emotional last night because he’d worked really hard to get himself back, but again it’s another setback that he’s going to have to deal with and we’ll hopefully get him back as soon as possible.”

Tottenham Predicted XI

Tel to make full debut

Tottenham Predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Davies, Spence; Gray, Bergvall; Moore, Kulusevski, Son; Tel.

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Austin (GK), Hardy (DEF), Reguilon (DEF), Cassanova (DEF), Bissouma (MID), Bentancur (MID), Olusesi (MID), Sarr (MID), Ajayi (FWD).

With Richarlison suffering another injury it's a chance for Tel to get his first start for the club in his preferred striker position. Pedro Porro should come back into the team, allowing Gray to move into midfield while Mikey Moore can get a rare start in attack. £130,000-per-week duo Bentancur and Bissouma could find themselves benched.