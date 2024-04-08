Highlights Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has suggested Aston Villa have no chance of ending the season in fourth.

Unai Emery's side currently lie in the top four, above Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

Aston Villa and Tottenham both have to face Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in their remaining fixtures.

Aston Villa are 'pretty much guaranteed' to be beaten to a top four spot in the Premier League this season by Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp.

Only goal difference currently separates fourth-placed Tottenham from Villa in fifth, but Unai Emery's team already appear to have been written off.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 over the weekend, and despite only three goals splitting them and Villa in the table, Redknapp believes it would take a 'capitulation' for Tottenham to not make the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League. That will rightly annoy Aston Villa, who have an 11-point gap to Man United in sixth.

Tottenham 'Guaranteed' to Beat Villa to Top Four

Roy Keane was full of praise for Tottenham after their win over Forest this past weekend. Talking on Sky Sports, via Birmingham Live, he said: “He (Postecoglou) seemed to be agitated in the last few weeks, obviously people asking him about the Champions League and he says ‘no, we just want to keep winning football matches and take it in our stride’.

“That’s fine, but you think where they were at the start of the season, the Kane scenario, he’s new to the club, but he’s done a brilliant job with the games they’ve won. They’ve got a great chance for Champions League, their style of football, the freedom he’s given the players and how he’s come across in the media. I think he’s done a brilliant job.”

Redknapp agreed with 'everything that Roy said', and added: “They were unwatchable for years, Spurs, but he’s come in with signings, the belief in the way that they play. He talks a lot about next season and I think if they bring in some players they’re gonna be even better.

“They’ve got the nucleus of a young squad. Van De Ven is top quality, Maddison has been a good signing. I think they’re pretty much guaranteed to get into the top four, I can’t see Manchester United going on a run. It would be a capitulation from Tottenham if they didn’t get Champions League football right now.”

How the Premier League Table Currently Stands Team W D L GD Pts 4. Tottenham Hotspur 18 6 7 20 60 5. Aston Villa 18 6 8 17 60 6. Manchester United 15 4 12 -1 49

Villa Have All the Motivation They Need

The words of Keane and Redknapp, particularly the latter, should be ringing in the ears of Villa players from now until the end of the season. With only goal difference separating the teams, there is no reason why Villa cannot make the top four this season.

Unai Emery has worked wonders at Villa Park since he replaced Steven Gerrard last season, and his players now have all the motivation they need to qualify for next season's Champions League. Tottenham do have a game in hand on Villa, but that is not enough to write off this team just yet. Both Tottenham and Villa have to face Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea before the end of the season, while Spurs' game in hand is against Manchester City.