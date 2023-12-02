Highlights Aston Villa could now be an tempting destination for Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, after the Villa Park outfit have previously expressed their interest in the European U21 Championship winner.

The 23-year-old Gunners starlet is currently sidelined with a knee injury, and has reportedly gained the attentions of Newcastle United heading into the 2024 winter transfer market.

The Villans are battling to keep hold of one of their stars heading into January, whilst also having a reported interest in Athletic Bilbao and Ghana striker Inaki Williams.

Aston Villa could be a destination that tempts Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe during the 2024 winter window, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides his verdict on the star’s potential thoughts on a switch to Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s Villans side have enjoyed an excellent start to the 2023/24 Premier League and Europa Conference League campaign and hope to continue their rapid progression into the new year.

Villa have splashed the cash in recent transfer windows and could utilise the winter market in a similar vein of success in search of qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League. Meanwhile, Smith Rowe is struggling to maintain his fitness and secure regular minutes under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Smith Rowe’s high transfer value

Smith Rowe finds himself on the sidelines, having picked up a knee injury in training, following his first Premier League start for 524 days in October’s 5-0 triumph over Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium. The attacking midfielder was due to play against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup in the following match but missed out due to injury and has remained unavailable ever since.

Regarding the injury, Arteta claimed that Smith Rowe would be out for “weeks” and was concerned about the setback. However, the Spanish head coach also remained optimistic that the European U21 Championship winner would return to action before the end of the year.

Smith Rowe has struggled for minutes since the start of the 2022/23 season, making just 14 appearances last term as Arsenal almost claimed a first Premier League title in 19 years. Unsurprisingly, the 23-year-old has received interest in his services from Premier League clubs.

In October 2023, The Northern Echo claimed that Newcastle United were considering a 2024 winter transfer window move for Smith Rowe. The same report suggested that Arsenal value their academy product at £50m, hinting the Tyneside outfit would have to be creative to strike any deal, given their Financial Fair Play concerns.

In June, it was reported that Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were interested in Smith Rowe’s services, whilst Villa have been linked in the past under the management of Dean Smith. Journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT (5th October) that Arteta and Smith Rowe have spoken about the future, with the Spanish head coach reaffirming the talent that he still has a place at the Emirates.

Emile Smith-Rowe - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2019-20 2 0 0 0 0 2020-21 20 2 4 0 0 2021-22 33 10 2 1 0 2022-23 12 0 2 0 0 2023-24 4 0 1 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Smith Rowe to Aston Villa

Jones has claimed that Smith Rowe seems “adamant” that he wants to stick it out at Arsenal but feels the situation will reach a point where the attacking midfielder has a decision to make. The transfer insider has hinted that the three-cap England international could find the prospect of a move to Villa “exciting.” Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Smith Rowe to Villa would be an interesting one to test out because he’s still not getting a look in at Arsenal. Because of the level that Villa have elevated themselves to, I think that that might have a bit of a different look at it if you were somebody like Smith Rowe, who’s on the fringes and knows he’s not going to become a big part anytime soon of what's going on at Arsenal. “He could look across at Villa and think it's pretty exciting. He could be a bigger part of it there than at the Emirates. So, it would be enticing for the player at some point. He seems adamant that he wants to stick this out at Arsenal, but it will come to a point where he will have a decision to make, and a team like Villa might be the one that proves to tempt him.”

Aston Villa transfer news

With the winter transfer market approaching, Villa must consider their potential business as they aim to secure a place in the 2024/25 Champions League. According to 90min, the Villans will stand firm due to interest in Douglas Luiz from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. However, a deal with the Gunners for the Brazil international could be essential for Smith Rowe to switch to Villa Park, potentially tempting the one-time European Cup winners into negotiations with the north London giants.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has credited Villa with an interest in Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams. Emery is reportedly a fan of the Ghana international following their overlapping time in La Liga.

The 29-year-old’s age is not considered a concern, with the Villa head coach wanting somebody ready to be thrown straight into Premier League action. A move for Williams could enable Villa to send Jhon Duran out on loan, having reportedly clashed with Emery due to limited opportunities throughout the 2023/24 season.