Aston Villa have been dealt a damning blow with Tyrone Mings’ injury and transfer insider Dean Jones has given an update on how Unai Emery will look to resolve the issue at hand.

Mings played 35 of Villa’s 38 domestic games last season and was one of the club’s shining stars in their Europe-securing campaign and will be sorely missed by Emery and co.

Aston Villa news

Unai Emery’s side endured a poor start to their 2023/24 campaign as they lost 5-1 during their visit to Newcastle United, and to make matters worse, Mings was stretchered off on the half an hour mark after sustaining an injury.

The club have now released an official statement on their website stating that the centre-back has picked up a significant knee injury and will now undergo scans and surgery before embarking on an extensive rehabilitation process.

Emery now finds himself in an unwanted situation as one of his primary options in the heart of defence is now out of action for the foreseeable future.

The club is not exactly worryingly thin on the ground, however, seeing as they still have the likes of Kortney Hause, Calum Chambers, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres all able to deputise in Mings’ unforeseen absence.

But whether the former Arsenal boss views it that way is another question.

Now, transfer insider Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest update on how Emery will settle the dilemma.

What did Dean Jones say about Aston Villa?

Jones insisted that re-grouping and getting the current roster up to scratch is the better option, rather than delving into the market for a direct replacement.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Even like judging these matches right at the beginning of the campaign, they can still have a knock-on effect further down the line, for sure and that is quite worrying for Aston Villa.

“I’m not sure, though, that going into the market and just signing someone else is necessarily the answer. It might just be more about getting this current squad up to speed and on the same page, knowing each other better and getting that familiarity about the team.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Rumours And Gossip

What next for Aston Villa?

Should Emery scour the market for an alternative to injured Mings, Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire could a viable option as Football Transfers claim that the Villans have enquired about his services following the devastating news.

West Ham United had previously agreed a deal worth £30m for the England international, though the would-be buyers called off the deal after becoming frustrated with waiting for him to agree his exit with the Red Devils, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, MailOnline report that the Midlands club are edging closer to a loan deal worth £3m with Galatasaray over Nicolo Zaniolo.

The report suggests that Villa would have the option to buy the 24-year-old for £19m at the end of his season-long stint in England should all parties come to an agreement.

Marcos Acuna of Sevilla is also of interest, according to The Telegraph, and a move could be facilitated by the World Cup winner's desire to move to the Premier League, per BirminghamLive.