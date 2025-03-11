Aston Villa had a whirlwind January transfer window after landing the likes of Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen in their bid to progress in the Champions League - and that could continue into the summer, with Real Sociedad star Jon Aramburu being touted for a move to Villa Park.

Sporting director Monchi led his side into a hectic window which also saw the likes of Jaden Philogene join Ipswich Town, before the huge departure of Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr late in the window - and although that allowed Rashford and Asensio to join in huge coups, Villa will be keen on adding permanent recruits in the summer with Aramburu in their sights.

Report: Villa 'Keen' on Real Sociedad Star Aramburu

The defender is in high demand after some stellar performances

The report by Inter Live states that Villa are keen on signing Aramburu from Sociedad, alongside Italian champions Inter Milan, who are willing to battle the English side for the signature of the player who's described as the 'heir' to Denzel Dumfries in the article.

Aramburu came through the youth setup at Sociedad, the same academy where current Villans boss Unai Emery honed his craft before making almost 100 appearances for the club's B-team - and with the former having made 50 appearances for Sociedad since his promotion to the first team, his consistent performances have put him on the radar of the Premier League outfit.

Jon Aramburu's La Liga statistics - Real Sociedad squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =5th Assists 1 =4th Clearances Per Game 3 4th Tackles Per Game 3.2 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =2nd Match rating 6.84 =3rd

The report further states that with his 35 appearances in all competitions this season, Villa actually swooped for Aramburu's services in the January transfer window - and although a deal didn't materialise, he remains a transfer target for the summer window.

Able to play in a three-back or four-back on both sides of the defence, Aramburu has also been valued at around €15million (£12.5million) - making him an enticing capture for the Villans if they can consider it an investment. Primarily a right-back, Villa have long been considering purchasing competition for Matty Cash, with Ezri Konsa acting as an emergency backup from his usual centre-back starting role, alongside new recruit Andres Garcia and Dutch midfielder Lamare Bogarde.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jon Aramburu has 12 caps for Venezuela, scoring one goal.

But with Poland international Cash set to turn 28 at the start of next season, a long-term replacement could be good for the club to capture, and Aramburu would fit that profile as he is only set to turn 23 in pre-season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-03-25.

