Aston Villa target Nuno Tavares is 'clearly there for the taking' and a major development has resulted in Unai Emery's hopes of luring the Arsenal star to Villa Park being boosted, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans have spent close to £80million on freshening up their squad since the summer window opened for business, but further arrivals could be welcomed to the Midlands ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Aston Villa transfer news - Nuno Tavares

According to the Daily Mail, Villa are locked in discussions with Arsenal after upping the ante in their pursuit of Tavares.

The report suggests Emery is eyeing defensive reinforcements and earmarked the former Marseille loanee, who made 39 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season, as a target after a switch to Nottingham Forest has fallen through.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa have been tracking Tavares and movement is expected in the final days of the transfer window.

It is understood that the left-back's representatives have arrived in London to hold talks over his future, which is likely to lead to an Arsenal exit due to being made available on a permanent deal or a loan with a buy clause.

The Gunners are seeking £22million for Tavares, who had been on West Ham United and Galatasaray's radar ahead of the new campaign getting underway.

Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg have explored the possibility of acquiring the 23-year-old as well, highlighting that Villa are not his only suitors.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Tavares?

Jones understands that Villa have moved into pole position to recruit Tavares after a switch to Nottingham Forest is no longer on the cards.

The respected journalist is aware that Emery is exploring the possibility of landing the former Portugal under-21 international.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it does make sense from the point of view that Aston Villa just never seem content with their full-back options.

"This is a club that is always looking to change. They're constantly looking at this area in terms of upgrading or, at the very least, threatening to upgrade the left-back position, so that doesn't surprise me at all.

"Nuno Tavares is clearly there for the taking right now. His move to Forest hasn't gone ahead and they've signed somebody else now.

"The options are there. If you were to look at it in the cold light of day, it doesn't look like a position to most of us that especially needs strengthening. But Emery has his own views on it and, clearly, this is one that they're exploring."

What's next for Aston Villa?

Cameron Archer is on the verge of leaving Villa Park as, according to The Athletic, he was scheduled to undergo a medical on Wednesday ahead of making a switch to Sheffield United.

The report suggests the Blades are close to reaching an agreement over an £18.5million deal for the striker, who came off the bench for a five-minute cameo appearance during the convincing victory over Everton last weekend, but Villa will retain a buyback option.

Archer enjoyed a fruitful spell on loan with Championship side Middlesbrough last season, finding the back of the net 11 times and registering a further six assists in 23 outings as Michael Carrick's side fell short of promotion via the play-offs.

The England under-21 international's form resulted in Leeds United identifying him as a leading target, while Sheffield United failed with an opening bid worth £10million.

Southampton have also shown interest in Archer as they seek a route back into the Premier League, but he is set to be unveiled as Sheffield United's latest arrival.