Highlights Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is unlikely to be sold during the January transfer window after a pivotal reason has emerged.

The Jamaica international has been starved of regular game time despite scoring and creating goals in the early stages of the campaign.

Bailey attracted interest from Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Nassr when Villa were willing to sell him in the summer.

Aston Villa star Leon Bailey 'definitely has a future' at Villa Park as he has been identified as the perfect replacement in the event of a key man being forced onto the sidelines, Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery's Villans have enjoyed a positive start to the campaign, which has seen them competing in the Europa Conference League group stage and suffering just two Premier League defeats, but Bailey has been struggling to secure regular game time.

Latest transfer news

Villa were willing to offload Bailey for in excess of £20million during the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider, after falling down the pecking order thanks to the arrival of Moussa Diaby.

The report suggests Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Nassr showed an interest when it became clear that the Jamaica international's future was up in the air, despite still having just shy of two years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract, but a move away from the Midlands failed to come to fruition.

Although Bailey has remained among Emery's options, there is ongoing doubt over whether he has a long-term future at Villa as he has been limited to just two Premier League starts even though he has found the back of the net twice and registered a further assist since the season got underway.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the winger may be forced to seek a January departure because his attitude could cause friction in the dressing room as he goes extensive periods without regular game time.

Bailey has been on Villa's books since sealing a £25million switch from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen two years ago, but he has struggled to nail down a starting spot and suffered spells out-of-form.

Read more: Aston Villa could now struggle to 'hold onto' £60m star at Villa Park

Moxley believes Villa will stave off any interest in Bailey during the fast-approaching winter transfer window as he boasts assets which make him a problem for defenders.

The respected journalist also feels Emery will not entertain cashing in on the 26-year-old as he is capable of filling in for summer acquisition Diaby if he is ruled out of action.

Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

"I can't see that he won't stay for the reason that he is a bit of a jack-in-the-box. He is quick and very, very useful to Emery at home, where Villa have won every single Premier League game they've played in the last 10. They've got an incredible record at fortress Villa Park. "In Emery's first game after taking over at Villa, he played Bailey up front just off Ollie Watkins. I think, if Moussa Diaby suffers an injury, Leon Bailey will be the person to step in because he has got the same sort of characteristics to his game that Diaby has. It's just that Diaby, at the moment, does it better. I just think that Bailey definitely does have a future there."

Is Bailey capable of replacing Diaby at Villa?

Villa shattered their record transfer outlay when they forked out £51.9million to lure Diaby away from Leverkusen during the summer, according to The Guardian, and he has wasted no time making an impact in his new surroundings.

The nine-cap France international has racked up five goal contributions in his first eight Premier League outings, meaning he has hit the ground running after also having a successful spell in Germany.

Diaby found the back of the net 49 times and provided an additional 48 assists for his teammates while in a Leverkusen shirt, and Emery will be overjoyed with the fact his big-money signing has adjusted to the rigours of the English top flight effortlessly.

While there is no chance of Diaby dropping out of the starting line-up when Villa return to domestic action by welcoming West Ham United to the Midlands on October 22, statistics highlight that Bailey - who has got his name on the scoresheet on 64 occasions during his club career - is capable of coming into the starting line-up in the event of injuries or suspensions in the future.

Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby's statistical averages per 90 minutes across their entire careers Leon Bailey Moussa Diaby Expected goals 0.28 0.26 Shots 2.30 2.08 Tackles 0.72 0.57 Blocks 0.82 0.36 Interceptions 0.44 0.38 Clearances 0.34 0.17 All statistics according to FBref

£150k-a-week star wants to quit amid Emery bust-up

Youri Tielemans wants to seal a quickfire departure from Villa after falling out with Emery, according to Football Insider, plunging his future into serious doubt.

The report suggests the Belgium international, who penned a £150,000-per-week contract with the Villans when his Leicester City deal expired in the summer, is unhappy with his role and has told those close to him that he is eager to move onto pastures new.

Tielemans has admitted to holding showdown talks with Emery after being starved of regular game time in his new surroundings, while he is still searching for his first Premier League start of the season.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the central midfielder may have to consider his future as he looks to nail down a place in his country's squad ahead of Euro 2024.