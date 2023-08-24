Aston Villa have 'struggled to reach an agreement' for Marcos Acuna and there are doubts over whether the Villa Park outfit will meet Sevilla's demands for a key reason, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans have been busy in the transfer window, but head coach Unai Emery is running out of time to secure further reinforcements as the September 1 deadline is looming.

Aston Villa transfer news - Marcos Acuna

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, discussions between Villa and Sevilla have stalled and there are doubts over whether Acuna will be allowed to leave the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

The respected reporter suggests internal evaluations are taking place at the La Liga club as they are undecided over whether to allow the Argentina international, who has made close to 130 appearances for his current employers, to embark on a fresh challenge.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa appreciate Acuna, who has a strong relationship with president of football operations Monchi.

It is understood that the 2022 World Cup winner has already agreed personal terms with the Midlands outfit, while Emery has prioritised the acquisition of a left-back ahead of the deadline.

Acuna has entered the final two years of his Sevilla contract, which allows him to pocket close to £48,000-per-week, and Villa are looking to pounce.

Emery is keen to recruit the 31-year-old, who has been a regular starter for Los Rojiblancos during the early stages of the campaign, as a potential replacement for Lucas Digne.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Acuna?

Taylor understands that Acuna is firmly in Villa's sights, but negotiating with Sevilla has turned out to be a difficult task as they look to get the deal over the line.

The reporter has doubts over whether the Villans will be open to meeting the South American's price tag and also has concerns over whether he would improve Emery's squad.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "They've looked at Marcos Acuna, from Sevilla, but they have struggled to reach an agreement with the club.

"He's obviously an ageing player, so there is an aspect of how much do you spend when you're not really improving the team? Acuna for Digne isn't really much of an upgrade."

What's next for Aston Villa?

Digne heading through the Villa Park exit door is a serious possibility during the final days of the transfer window as, according to RMC Sport reporter Fabrice Hawkins, the left-back is eager to seal a move to Nice.

The respected journalist suggests the Ligue 1 outfit are working on a loan deal which would include an option to buy the former Everton man, who has started both of Villa's first two Premier League matches of the season, on a permanent basis.

Digne is understood to be close to reaching an agreement over personal terms ahead of a potential switch to the Allianz Riviera.

But reliable journalist Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 30-year-old is also open to joining Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Hilal after being pinpointed as their top target.

It has emerged that Digne has worked his way onto the radar of two European sides and a host of Saudi Pro League clubs.

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli showed a tentative interest in the France international earlier in the summer, but his excessive wage demands proved to be a major stumbling block.