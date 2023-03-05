Aston Villa have set their sights on signing a frontman who would help to fill the club's homegrown quota, it has been claimed.

Aston Villa target Tammy Abraham 'ticks a massive box' ahead of a potential move from Roma, but he would only be a 'minimal' upgrade on Villa Park fan favourite Ollie Watkins, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having sold Danny Ings to West Ham United in a £15million deal earlier this year, Villans head coach Unai Emery could strengthen his forward options when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Aston Villa transfer news - Tammy Abraham

According to i News, Villa and Everton remain interested in signing Abraham after having approaches turned down by Roma in January.

The report suggests the Serie A giants have slapped a £67million price tag on the England international, which matches the value of the buyback clause Chelsea have.

Abraham is also being targeted by Carabao Cup winners Manchester United, but Roma are in a strong negotiating position.

That is because the striker still has just shy of three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which is worth £93,000-per-week, in the Italian capital.

Respected journalist Simon Phillips recently told GiveMeSport that a return to Chelsea could be on the cards, having left Stamford Bridge in a £34million switch.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Abraham?

Taylor believes Villa may be better off seeking an alternative frontman as he is unsure whether Abraham is better than Watkins.

However, the journalist feels the 25-year-old could be an attractive option for Emery as he would help the Midlands outfit to fill their homegrown quota.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "Is he an upgrade on Ollie Watkins? Maybe, but it's minimal. There's not much in it.

"I think, when you're investing that kind of money, you may be better off looking at someone that's going to take your team to the next level.

"But, then again, he is English, which I think ticks a massive box for Premier League clubs nowadays because of the homegrown quota."

How does Abraham compare to Watkins?

According to FBref, Watkins has averaged more goals and assists per 90 minutes than Abraham this season.

That should come as little surprise as the former Brentford man, who joined Villa in a then-club record deal worth up to £33million in 2020, has been in fine form and regularly got himself on the scoresheet in recent weeks.

But there is no doubt that Abraham is a major threat in the final third of the pitch as, across the entirety of his senior club career, he has found the back of the net more than 120 times.

The Chelsea academy product previously enjoyed a productive loan spell with Villa as his 26 goals played a key role in winning promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

Abraham, who has already been on target on 26 occasions in the English top flight, would be an exciting addition to Emery's squad.

