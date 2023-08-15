Aston Villa could recruit a Leon Bailey 'upgrade' by luring Manchester United star Jadon Sancho to Villa Park, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT there is a key stumbling block to overcome.

The Villans have spent more than £75million on reinforcements since the summer window opened for business, and are closing in on the addition of Galatasaray's Nicolo Zaniolo, but head coach Unai Emery may seek further acquisitions with Europa Conference League action on the horizon.

Aston Villa transfer news - Jadon Sancho

According to CaughtOffside, Villa are monitoring Sancho's situation and could make a late move during the final weeks of the transfer window.

The report suggests the Midlands outfit are among a number of clubs chasing the winger, who has been on Manchester United's books since sealing a £73million switch from Borussia Dortmund two years ago, and there is a possibility of him heading through the Old Trafford exit door ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Despite the uncertainty over where Sancho's long-term future lies, he came on as a substitute as the Red Devils got their Premier League campaign up-and-running with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are expecting the 23-year-old to be the subject of offers over the course of the coming weeks.

Although Tottenham Hotspur were linked with Sancho earlier in the summer, a move to north London has not come to fruition.

It is likely that Villa would have to break their wage structure in order to win the race for the England international's signature as he currently pockets £350,000-per-week at Manchester United.

What has Dean Jones said about Sancho?

Jones believes it will be difficult for Villa to tempt Manchester United into selling Sancho for a fraction of the price they paid for him.

But the respected journalist feels the former Manchester City trainee, who has been described as 'perfect' by German legend Lothar Matthaus, would give Emery's side more of a spark than they currently have with Bailey.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Given that they're willing to take a hit on Harry Maguire, it would be strange for them to do the same thing on Sancho. You'd basically be giving up on two players you bought for in the region of £80million, and that's not a great look.

"Sancho would be an upgrade on Bailey. I'm in no doubt about that. But I'm also just not convinced how far this can actually go."

What's next for Aston Villa?

Reliable talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Philippe Coutinho is likely to head through the Villa exit door before the transfer window slams shut.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an unnamed Qatari club has asked to be kept informed of what it would take to coax the Brazilian away from his current employers.

The Italian journalist suggests Coutinho, who was limited to a three-minute cameo appearance when he came off the bench during Villa's opening day defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday, could seal his exit if a suitable offer is tabled after he has also gained interest from big-spending Saudi Arabian sides.

A reunion with former Villans chief Steven Gerrard could also be on the cards for the creative midfielder, who sealed a permanent switch worth £17million from Barcelona last year.

That is because the Al-Ettifaq boss is keen to link-up with Coutinho once again, while Turkish giants Besiktas failed with a loan offer which included an option to make the transfer permanent for close to £7million.