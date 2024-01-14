Highlights Aston Villa could be open to selling Jhon Duran during the 2024 winter window if the right offer comes in at Villa Park.

The Villans' success during the 2023/24 season has limited the Colombia international's playing time, with manager Unai Emery potentially looking for more experienced options in the transfer market.

Interest in Lille centre-forward Jonathan David could pave the way for Duran's departure, with Ollie Watkins currently being Emery's go-to option in the Premier League.

Aston Villa could allow Jhon Duran to leave the club for “the right offer” during the 2024 winter window, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the striker’s uncertain future at Villa Park.

Unai Emery has used the Villans centre-forward sparingly in the 12 months following his arrival and could look for more experienced options in the market to bolster his squad.

Villa have enjoyed a fantastic 2023/24 season, sitting in the Premier League’s top four, whilst securing their progression to the fourth round of the FA Cup and last-16 of the Europa Conference League. The West Midlands giants are under no immediate pressure to sell any of their first-team players but will be looking to add to their squad depth to ensure they continue to compete on all fronts.

Duran’s frustrating year at Villa Park

Aston Villa confirmed the arrival of Duran in January 2023, securing his signature in a deal worth up to £18m from Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire. The 20-year-old, who was dubbed as an "exciting" signing by the club, was acquired on the understanding he would be handed opportunities but as a backup option to Ollie Watkins, the club’s current top goalscorer for the 2023/24 campaign.

However, Villa’s success meant that Emery had little reason to change or rotate the options in his squad, having seen his side power from the bottom half of the Premier League to secure a seventh-place finish in 2022/23, achieving qualification for this term’s Europa Conference League. During the current campaign, Villa sit in the Premier League’s top four and have secured their place in the knockout stages of the continent’s third-tier tournament, representing another fantastic season.

But Villa’s impressive run of form hasn’t been beneficial to some of the fringe members of the squad, with Duran finding gametime limited. Before their trip to Everton on 14th January, Duran has played 757 minutes of football across 34 appearances for the Villans, scoring four goals and registering one assist.

Earlier this month, Football Insider reported that AC Milan and Inter are interested in signing Duran after the South American had been described as a “handful” for Emery and his staff at Bodymoor Heath. It is claimed the Colombia international’s attitude has been questioned by the Spanish head coach on multiple occasions. Last month (5th December 2023,) Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley told GIVEMESPORT that Duran’s future was “one to watch” amid rumours of a potential departure.

Jhon Duran vs Ollie Watkins - 2023/24 Premier League comparison Jhon Duran Ollie Watkins Appearances 0(13) 20 Minutes 148 1763 Goals 2 9 Assists 0 8 Yellow cards 4 3 Shots per game 0.6 2.8 Pass success rate 65.5% 74.7 Aerial duels won per game 0.6 1.3 Man of the match awards 0 3 Overall rating 6.30 7.28 All stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 11-01-24

Dean Jones - Duran has an “uncertain future” at Aston Villa

Given the uncertainty over Duran's future, Jones has questioned whether Villa will sign an out-and-out winger as rumoured this winter. The transfer insider claims there is a feeling that the Villans would accept the right offer for the young centre-forward. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“The only thing that makes me wonder if they’re looking for an out-and-out winger is that I think Duran has an uncertain future at Aston Villa. There is a feeling that Aston Villa would accept the right offer if one came in for Duran. That would make me wonder if they needed a different type of player to come into that forward line this month. “But from an Aston Villa perspective, there's no need to worry. You're in a very strong position in the league; your current squad is good, your transfer plans are good, and you know you have loads of money in the bank. Villa are among the most well-prepared teams for the next two transfer windows.”

Emery will hope to use the remaining weeks of the 2024 winter transfer window to make a couple of additions to give his side the best chance of securing qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League. According to Football Transfers, Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Lille striker Jonathan David alongside Manchester United. The 23-year-old is keen to leave the Ligue 1 outfit and could seriously consider a move to the Premier League.

David’s arrival at Villa Park could enable the Villans to push through a sale of Duran, with Emery potentially having two capable strikers at his disposal in the Canada international, alongside Watkins. The Lille star’s current contract with the French side runs until the summer of 2025, meaning they could be under pressure to sell the centre-forward to maximise any incoming transfer fee.

Meanwhile, AS in Spain report that Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho could join MLS outfit Inter Miami. The former Brazil international, currently plying his trade in Qatar with Al-Duail, is being lined up with another loan move to join David Beckham’s side in the United States and reunite with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. Coutinho still has over two years left to run on his reported £125,000 per-week contract at Villa Park but is unlikely to play for the one-time European Cup winners again.