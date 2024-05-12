Highlights Aston Villa are battling it out with the likes of Premier League title-chasers Manchester City for the signing of Brest left-back Bradley Locko.

Villans boss Unai Emery has been alerted to the Ligue 1 side being open to selling the Frenchman for a fee of £25million in the summer.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Crystal Palace have also been keeping tabs on Locko during the final stages of the season.

Aston Villa have set their sights on tempting Bradley Locko to Villa Park despite facing competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City after the Brest star has been put on the market ahead of the transfer window reopening in the coming weeks, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Having shown plenty of ambition last summer, when Moussa Diaby became the club's most expensive acquisition of all-time thanks to completing a £51.9million switch from Bayer Leverkusen, the Villans are on course to book their place in next season's Champions League after enjoying an impressive campaign.

Although Villa are heading into Monday's clash with Liverpool looking to recover from the setback of failing to reach the Europa Conference League final after their semi-final loss to Olympiacos denied them the opportunity to win their first continental title since 1982, head coach Unai Emery has been making recruitment plans.

Locko Targeted by Emery Ahead of Summer Window

Spanish tactician put on red alert due to £25m price tag

Locko has worked his way onto Villa's radar after he has been put up for sale for £25million by current employers Brest, according to respected journalist Nixon, but the Midlands outfit are facing stiff competition from Premier League title-chasers Manchester City ahead of the transfer window reopening.

The reporter suggests that the Villans and Sky Blues sent scouts to watch the left-back in action during a 1-1 draw with Reims on Friday, when he made his 35th appearance of the season, and they are keen to win the race for his signature after being pinpointed as 'one of the best attacking defenders in Europe'.

Locko would provide Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno with fresh competition for a regular starting berth if he is attracted to Villa ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and he would not trouble the wage bill as he currently pockets slightly more than £8,000-per-week at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Bradley Locko's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno Bradley Locko Lucas Digne Alex Moreno Pass completion percentage 83.4 75.6 79.0 Passes into the final third 3.31 1.77 0.87 Tackles 2.95 1.69 1.57 Clearances 2.10 2.30 3.22 Interceptions 1.22 1.01 1.13 Blocks 0.85 0.73 0.96 Statistics correct as of 12/05/2024

But Emery is facing further competition as Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Crystal Palace also ran the rule over the 22-year-old during Brest's stalemate with Reims earlier this week, meaning that the Spanish tactician could be forced to move quickly if he wants to ensure that he does not miss out on an agreement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bradley Locko's pass completion ratio has not fallen below 72.5 per cent in any of his Ligue 1 outings this season, with his highest tally of 97 per cent coming during Brest's 4-3 defeat to Lyon last month

Villas Believe Locko Has 'Huge Potential'

Midlands outfit seriously considering launching bid

Villa have pinpointed Locko as a potential recruit who has 'huge potential', according to Football Insider, and it has resulted in the Premier League high-flyers seriously contemplating whether to up the ante in their pursuit by heading to the negotiating table with a lucrative proposal to test Brest's resolve.

The report suggests that the ex-Reims youngster's performances in Ligue 1 have resulted in Arsenal legend Thierry Henry being prepared to select him for the France squad competing at the fast-approaching Olympic Games, which would allow him to build on also representing his country at under-21 and under-23 level.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored