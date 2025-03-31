Aston Villa have been handed a significant boost in their attempts to bring in fresh competition for first-choice frontman Ollie Watkins as AC Milan loanee Tammy Abraham is likely to be interested in sealing a return to Villa Park in the summer, Villans icon Alan Hutton has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Unai Emery has set his sights on bringing in further firepower when the transfer window reopens for business as he was unable to replace Jhon Duran after the Colombia international completed a switch worth up to £71million to Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Nassr in January.

The FA Cup semi-finalists will have the opportunity to tie Marcus Rashford down to a permanent deal, thanks to having a £40million option to buy him from domestic counterparts Manchester United at the end of his loan spell, but Aston Villa have also been linked with raiding Serie A in the coming months.

Abraham Could be Attracted to Villans Return

Frontman spent season on loan in Midlands and is assessing options

Abraham has told friends that he is eager to seal a move back to Aston Villa in the summer, according to Football Insider, after the Midlands outfit and Everton have been among the Premier League sides contemplating whether to offer a route out of Italy when the transfer window reopens for business.

Although the striker completed a £34million move to Roma in August 2021, he has been spending the season on loan with Serie A rivals AC Milan after falling down the pecking order at the Stadio Olimpico, and that has resulted in admirers being put on red alert as they make plans to upgrade their squad.

Hutton was among Abraham's teammates when the latter spent the majority of the 2018/19 campaign at Aston Villa, and he has refused to rule out the possibility of the England international seeking a route back to familiar surroundings if he is pinpointed as Emery's preferred target instead of Juventus marksman Dusan Vlahovic.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of Betway.com, the former right-back said:

“Tammy knows the club. I was there with him. I know the club has changed, and he has changed as a player. I think he has grown by moving abroad and playing in a big European team. It has helped him mould into the player that he is today. “Would he want to come back? Possibly. I think if he were to see Aston Villa and what they’re doing at this moment in time, it’s something he would be interested in. “We know Dusan Vlahovic is big, strong and physical. He can score goals and is currently playing for Juventus, but he is probably a guy who would fancy playing in the Premier League himself. “I don’t think they will be their only targets, though. I think they will have a number of people who they’re looking at, so it will be interesting. They do need to bring somebody in because there is a missing piece upfront.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tammy Abraham averaged a Championship goal every 126 minutes when he was on loan with Aston Villa during the 2018/19 campaign

Abraham Not Preparing to Remain at San Siro

Temporary switch from Roma will not be made permanent

AC Milan have no intention of making Abraham's loan move permanent at the end of the campaign, according to TEAMtalk, meaning that he is in line to return to parent club Roma and assess his options before potentially being handed the chance to embark on a fresh challenge at Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old marksman, who is pocketing in excess of £93,000-per-week during his time at the San Siro, does not appear to have a long-term future in Italy and it has become increasingly likely that he will move back to the Premier League during the summer transfer window if a suitable proposal is tabled.

Abraham and Vlahovic are not the only attackers on Aston Villa's radar as GMS sources recently revealed that they are among the frontrunners to recruit Chelsea wide forward Noni Madueke if he is given the green-light to leave Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2025/26 campaign getting underway.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 31/03/2025

