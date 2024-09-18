Aston Villa star Amadou Onana feels vindicated by his decision to complete a summer switch to Villa Park and reject the opportunity to join Premier League rivals Arsenal after wasting no time making an eye-catching impression in his new surroundings, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having sealed qualification for the Champions League last term, Villans boss Unai Emery was desperate to bolster his squad during the transfer window and beat Gunners counterpart Mikel Arteta in the race for the box-to-box midfielder's signature thanks to a £50million deal being struck with Everton in July.

Onana proved to be Villa's most expensive acquisition ahead of last month's deadline, despite close to £150million being spent on reinforcements as president of football operations Monchi led the recruitment drive, but he has adjusted to life in the Midlands seamlessly during the early stages of the season.

Onana opted to embark on a fresh challenge at Villa Park after Arsenal were unwilling to give assurances over the amount of starts he could expect if he headed to north London, according to GMS sources, resulting in him snubbing the opportunity to join the Premier League title-chasers.

The Belgium international has gone on to make a promising start to his Villans career, with him taking his tally to three goals in his first five appearances by finding the back of the net in a 3-0 win over Swiss outfit Young Boys as the Champions League group phase got underway earlier this week.

GMS sources have been informed that Onana decided that a move to Arsenal was not the best option for him after Arteta was unable to give first-team guarantees, whereas it became clear that he would be at the forefront of Emery's plans if he chose to move onto pastures new by linking up with Villa.

Amadou Onana's season-by-season Premier League record 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Appearances 33 30 4 Goals 1 2 2 Assists 2 0 0 Yellow cards 9 5 2 Sent off 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 18/09/2024

The 23-year-old went on to bag a £140,000-per-week contract in the Midlands, tying him down to his current employers until the summer of 2029, and he has quickly ensured that he is one of the first names on the team sheet thanks to his all-action performances in the middle of the park.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously told GMS that the terms of Onana's switch to Villa worked for all parties, with Everton being keen to cash in due to aiming to alleviate fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and Emery has benefited as he looks to continue making improvements in the dugout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amadou Onana has made six tackles, as many interceptions and five clearances over the course of his first four Premier League appearances this season

GMS sources have been told that Onana was very specific about the kind of fresh start he was looking for when he went in search of a way out of Everton during the summer, and he was convinced that Villa was the perfect destination due to being eager to secure regular starts as a key man and compete in the Champions League.

Although the former Lille and Hoffenheim man was heavily involved for the Toffees, with him making 37 appearances in all competitions last season, he was determined to walk away from Goodison Park after being forced to contend with fears of relegation to the Championship during his time on Merseyside.

Onana is satisfied with his decision to swap Everton for Villa, GMS sources understand, while his choice to reject Arsenal when the possibility of a transfer to the Emirates Stadium appeared to be opening up resulted in a deal with the capital club failing to progress as they aimed to rejuvenate their midfield.

The Villans' No.24 was linked with a variety of top-flight clubs while the transfer window was open for business, but he is pleased to have achieved both of his goals to become one of the first names on the team sheet in his new surroundings and get involved in Europe's elite club competition.

