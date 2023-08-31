Aston Villa could still make a late attacking addition at Villa Park, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his thoughts on the club’s recent interest in Rayan Cherki.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his Villans squad before Friday evening’s transfer window deadline.

Aston Villa transfer news – Latest

It’s been a busy summer for Aston Villa, who needed to make signings during the transfer window due to the club’s participation in the Europa Conference League this season. The Villans must find a way of dealing with a hectic Thursday-Sunday schedule until Christmas at the earliest but hope to progress deep into the competition as they look to replicate West Ham United’s triumph in Prague last term.

Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby, and Nicolo Zaniolo have arrived at Villa Park, ensuring Emery is provided with first-team additions who can impact domestically and on the continental stage. Meanwhile, Villa will sign Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet on loan after the Frenchman spent last season at Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the club have been in the market for another attacking addition but haven’t come up trumps. Barcelona winger Ansu Fati will join Brighton & Hove Albion on loan for the remainder of the season despite Villa’s interest. Meanwhile, Lyon forward Rayan Cherki will remain with the Ligue 1 outfit after garnering interest from Europe, including the West Midlands giants this summer.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Aston Villa?

Jones believes that there is “a chance” Villa could make another attacking signing this window but doesn’t believe it’s a priority.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “There's definitely a chance that something happens here. I don't think it's an absolute priority at this moment because they have managed to bring in Zaniolo. So, I think that they're okay in this sense. But I guess it depends on who will end up out the door.

“One thing I would say is in the case of players like Cherki, who they've been linked with, there's not as much competition as you would expect for players like that who’ve got such quality. And I think those players will be looking at Villa from afar thinking, this is a side I could get going in. Emery could be the key to getting these players interested. Look at Diaby’s form, for example, and how quickly he’s fitted in.”

What next for Villa this summer?

Having made five exceptional senior signings this summer, Villa’s transfer business for the season could be concluded. However, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Villa could aim to bolster their forward department, having sold Cameron Archer to Sheffield United this month. The journalist also claims that signing a left-back is still an area of interest despite the improved form of Lucas Digne at the beginning of the season.

Meanwhile, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that he feels sorry for Villa attacker Philippe Coutinho, who could leave Villa Park this week after barely featuring under Emery. Therefore, it could be a relaxed remaining few hours of the transfer window at Villa Park if the Spanish head coach is happy with the club’s business.