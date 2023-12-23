Highlights Aston Villa would be making a strange signing by buying Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Unai Emery could be targeting cover for top-scorer Ollie Watkins in his Villans squad.

Villa have reporteldy made contact with Juventus, alongside several other Premier League clubs, over the potential of signing winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

Aston Villa must “make more of a statement” than signing Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz during the 2024 winter window at Villa Park, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the claim made by pundit Micah Richards.

Unai Emery’s Villans squad have enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2023/24 Premier League season and have ensured their progression to the last-16 of the Europa Conference League, having topped their group.

Villa could look to the January market to bolster their chances of qualifying for the 2024/25 Champions League, sensing a one-off opportunity that might not present itself again. Brereton Diaz could be available on the market after struggling to adapt to life at Villarreal following his arrival in La Liga during the 2023 summer transfer window - he's yet to score for them.

Aston Villa looking to strengthen their Premier League chances

Few people would have expected Aston Villa to be firmly in a Premier League title race heading into the Christmas period of the 2023/24 season. However, the Villans keep improving under Emery after the former Arsenal head coach took over from Steven Gerrard towards the end of 2022.

Emery has taken Villa from relegation candidates to Europa Conference League competitors, and the West Midlands outfit will feel they have a fantastic chance of at least finishing in the Premier League’s top four and subsequently securing qualification for next term’s Champions League. However, Villa may need to strengthen during the 2024 winter transfer window to sustain their impressive form.

Top scorer Ollie Watkins has been crucial to the West Midlands giants’ success, but they may feel that their centre-forward options behind the England international are limited. Villa’s only out-and-out striker in the event of a Watkins injury or suspension would be Jhon Duran. The 20-year-old offers relatively little experience compared to Watkins, having only joined the club from Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire at the start of 2023.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast on 13th December, ex-Villa defender and pundit Richards suggested that Villa should sign Villarreal’s Brereton Diaz in January:

“You know who I’m going to go with, someone left field, and you guys probably haven’t seen him play. No disrespect, because we don’t watch a lot of the Championship. We’re always working, so we see the highlights but don’t always see the games. Someone like Brereton Diaz, who was at Blackburn. Someone who’s just below a level, that’s what I’m trying to say.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (3rd December) that Brereton Diaz could be a name to watch at Leeds United ahead of the winter transfer window.

Ben Brereton Diaz - Villarreal career in numbers (20-12-23) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards La Liga 13 0 0 2 Europa League 5 0 0 0 Copa del Rey 1 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Brereton Diaz to Aston Villa

Jones has suggested that it’s not a bad idea for Villa to consider a move for Brereton Diaz but believes a transfer for the reported £29,000 per-week earner would be strange. The journalist suggests the club needs a signing to lift the squad and show them they’re “heading in a certain direction.” Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s a strange one. I don't think it's necessarily a bad idea to be looking at Brereton Diaz or a player of his level. But Aston Villa are in a position where they could unexpectedly be top of the league at Christmas. If you're in that position, even if it is surprising, you’ll probably be looking to make more of a statement than signing Brereton Diaz. I know that sounds disrespectful, but it's not really. It's about lifting the squad and making the squad believe that they're heading in a certain direction.”

As the 2024 winter transfer window approaches, it’s unsurprising that various rumours are flying around as the Premier League gears up for a busy January. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Tottenham Hotspur have contacted Juventus over the possibility of signing winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

Emery could look to add another wide man to his squad, with his team lacking in that department after Emiliano Buendia suffered significant knee ligament damage in pre-season. The Argentina international could be absent for the foreseeable future and is almost sure to miss the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign, which could see Villa delve into the later stages of the Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has claimed that Barcelona could terminate Clement Lenglet’s loan at Aston Villa in January. The centre-back has made just one Premier League appearance for Emery’s side, with AC Milan suggested to be interested in signing the 28-year-old permanently from the Catalan giants. The situation could force the one-time European Cup winners’ hands and push them into signing another centre-back to offer adequate cover for Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres.