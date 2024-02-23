Highlights Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers' time Villa Park looks set to come to an end owing to a lack of playing time during the 2023/24 season.

Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers’ career at Villa Park is over, as transfer insider Dean Jones hints that the offers presented to him in the 2024 winter transfer window weren’t enticing.

Unai Emery is enjoying a fantastic 2023/24 season with his Villans squad. He hopes to secure the side’s place in next term’s Champions League via a top-four Premier League finish.

Villa are also in the last-16 of the Europa Conference League and are hoping to secure continental silverware in the West Midlands for the first time since their famous European Cup triumph in 1982. Chambers has been a victim of Villa’s success, having found playing time extremely limited under Emery and could seek a departure from Villa Park at the end of the campaign.

Chambers’ underwhelming Aston Villa career

Aston Villa confirmed the signing of Chambers from Arsenal during the 2022 winter transfer window, who put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal at Villa Park. The 29-year-old arrived in the same January as Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne, as then-manager Steven Gerrard looked to shape his squad in the West Midlands. Despite scoring in a 3-0 victory at Leeds United in March 2022, Chambers has struggled to nail down a place in the Villa side despite being capable of operating as a centre-back, right-back, and holding midfielder.

During the 2023/24 season, Chambers is yet to make an appearance for the Villans, having been phased out of the squad. Emery has plenty of centre-back options, including Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, and Clement Lenglet, who he will likely select, when fit, ahead of the Englishman.

Chambers has been present on the Villans’ substitute bench several times this term and earned himself a runout in the Europa Conference League. However, the Petersfield-born star will not be content with his lack of playing time this term and must be considering his options as the 2024 summer transfer window draws near.

On Deadline Day of the recent winter market, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Chambers’ departure could go down to the wire. According to the MailOnline, West Bromwich Albion had enquired about the ex-Southampton man’s availability, but a move never came to fruition in the market’s final hours.

Calum Chambers - Aston Villa career in numbers Season Competition Appearances Minutes Goals Yellow cards 2021/22 Premier League 11 830 1 1 2022/23 Premier League 14 341 0 2 2022/23 FA Cup 1 90 0 0 2022/23 Carabao Cup 1 180 0 0 2023/24 Premier League 0 0 0 0 2023/24 FA Cup 0 0 0 0 2023/24 Europa Conference League 3 178 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 22-02-24

Dean Jones - Chambers is a ‘forgotten man’ at Villa Park

Jones has dubbed Chambers a “forgotten man” despite his return to the substitutes bench in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win at Fulham on 17th February. The journalist hints that the defender is better off seeing out the season and exploring his available options this summer. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Chambers is a forgotten man. He was back on the bench for Villa at Fulham, so fans saw him warming up, but there doesn't seem to be any way back for him at Villa Park. Having somebody sitting there picking up £50,000 per week is not ideal. “I think the level of clubs that were looking at Chambers weren't enticing for him halfway through the season. He’s better off seeing out this season, properly approaching the summer window, and seeing what avenues can open up for him. Obviously, we've seen Chambers play throughout his career at different stages, and we know that he's got a lot of qualities, but we've seen the end of him at Aston Villa now.”

Aston Villa news, including a claim on Moussa Diaby

With the 2024 winter transfer window behind them, Aston Villa will hopefully achieve a top-four finish alongside winning silverware in the remaining weeks of the campaign. The Villans will soon find out their last-16 opponents in the Europa Conference League, with the two-legged tie set to take place in March.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (21st February) that winger Moussa Diaby will be frustrated with his recent lack of playing time. In Villa’s 2-1 win at Fulham, Diaby was dropped to the bench, with wide man Leon Bailey being the in-form forward option in Emery’s squad. Diaby will be looking to force his way back into the Spanish head coach’s starting lineup and will hope the return of European football will help increase his minutes.

Villa return to Premier League action on 24th February when they host Nottingham Forest, looking to build on the three points earned at Craven Cottage. Emery then leads his side to Luton Town before crucial fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United follow each leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie.