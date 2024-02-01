Highlights Calum Chambers could leave Aston Villa in January, with West Bromwich Albion in talks for his signature.

It may be in Chambers' best interests to move away from Villa Park as he struggles to secure a regular place in the team.

The situation could go down to the wire, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers could be allowed to depart in the January transfer window, with West Bromwich Albion reportedly in talks to secure his signature, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that it could go down to the wire.

Chambers has failed to become a regular at Villa Park under Unai Emery and a move away from the Midlands outfit might be in his best interests. The Villans are flying high towards the top of the Premier League table, so it's a difficult situation for Chambers who is likely to struggle to break into the side.

Chambers allowed to leave Aston Villa

Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa could have a mini clear-out in the January transfer window, with Chambers one of the names who could depart. The 29-year-old has struggled to make an impact this season and has fallen down the pecking order, and it appears that multiple clubs are pushing to secure his signature.

As per MailOnline, West Brom are one of the sides to have enquired about signing Chambers, and he's certainly a player who is available for sale, as Emery confirmed earlier in the month...

"Some players can leave. For example, two players, Bertrand Traore and Calum Chambers and in case that situation happens we can think to add one or two players in the squad. The players we have now, we want to help and support right now."

Chambers has failed to play a single minute in the Premier League for Aston Villa this season, so remaining with the club wouldn't make a lot of sense. In all competitions, Chambers has played just 88 minutes, starting once, so it is no surprise that Emery is willing to let him depart.

Dean Jones - Chambers exit to go down to the wire

Jones has suggested that any departure for Chambers could go down to the wire. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Villa are just trying to trim the fat around the squad at the moment. They want to start getting themselves in shape again for the future. Calum Chambers is a player who just obviously doesn't fit into the current setup at Aston Villa. So this is one that might well go down to the wire."

Chambers rejects three offers

As per Football Insider, Chambers has rejected three offers from clubs in the Championship to remain with the Villans as it stands. The Midlands outfit are under pressure to offload players due to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, so Chambers departing could have saved some funds on the wage bill.

Whether an offer will arrive on the table which is attractive for Chambers in the final hours remains to be seen, but as Jones mentioned, this is something that could go right down to the wire.