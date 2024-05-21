Highlights Aston Villa are among a host of clubs being linked with a summer move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as he nears the expiry of his contract.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has been boosted in his hopes of luring Adrien Rabiot to Villa Park as the Juventus star could be 'up for grabs soon', and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that fears of breaching spending regulations would not scupper the ambitious move in the aftermath of sealing Champions League qualification.

The Villans have wasted no time in attempting to give their squad a makeover as they are closing in on the signing of Ross Barkley following Luton Town's relegation to the Championship being confirmed on the final day of the season, and the midfielder is expected to return to the Midlands for a modest fee after a previous loan spell.

Although there are concerns that Villa are at serious risk of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, Emery has been holding internal discussions with president of football operations Monchi as they look to put recruitment plans in place ahead of featuring in Europe's elite club competition next term.

Rabiot Eager for Premier League Switch After Juventus Spell

Rabiot's dream destination is the Premier League if he walks away from Juventus during the fast-approaching summer transfer window, according to TEAMtalk, resulting in Manchester United opening discussions with his representatives in a bid to gauge whether he would be open to sealing a switch to Old Trafford.

The report suggests that the France international, who has won seven league titles during his distinguished career, also has Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in contact with his entourage as they are desperate to win the race for his signature as they ramp up preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.

Villa are long-term admirers of Rabiot, having kept tabs on his situation during the final months of 2023, and Emery reigniting his interest cannot be ruled out as he would hand the likes of Youri Tielemans stiff competition for a regular starting berth after posting impressive figures during the current season.

Adrien Rabiot's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Youri Tielemans Adrien Rabiot Youri Tielemans Percentage of dribblers tackled 66.7 40.0 Shots on target percentage 42.1 35.7 Shots 1.29 0.78 Clearances 1.15 0.50 Goals 0.17 0.11 Statistics correct as of 21/05/2024

The Midlands outfit are also aware that the central midfielder is on course to be available without having to fork out a fee for his services as the 29-year-old's Juventus contract, which allows him to pocket slightly more than £190,000-per-week including bonuses at the Allianz Stadium, is due to expire at the end of next month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adrien Rabiot has made 60 appearances in the Champions League, scoring seven goals and registering a further four assists along the way

Dean Jones - Villans Capable of Meeting Rabiot's Salary Demands

Jones understands that Rabiot is facing an uncertain future as Juventus are only willing to hand him a fresh contract if he agrees to take a pay cut, while he will become a free agent if he opts against dropping his salary expectations during further internal discussions with the Serie A heavyweights.

The respected journalist is aware that Villa have been alerted to the ex-PSG man's potential availability as they seek reinforcements boasting Champions League experience, and they would be in a position to meet his wage demands despite being in danger of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Adrien Rabiot's future is up in the air and, at the moment, I get the sense he is being touted around a bit because there are various links already about where he could be playing next season, and there are probably still new links to come. "The latest I heard was with Aston Villa, who are looking to step up their ambition now that they have Champions League football and want extra experience to help them with that. We will have to see whether that is realistic or not, but they could afford him. "Juventus are open to keeping him on but, at the moment, they are seeking for him to drop his wage expectations if that is to happen. Otherwise, he will be up for grabs soon."

Carlos Facing Uncertain Future at Villa Park

Villa are expected to be willing to listen to offers for Diego Carlos as they look to remove any doubts over whether they could fail to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, according to the Telegraph, as getting his £100,000-per-week salary off the wage bill would be beneficial in boost their chances of drafting in reinforcements.

The development comes after Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villans fans can expect an exciting period of transfer activity as qualifying for the Champions League will result in them being able to attract targets who would previously have been out of reach.

