The creative midfielder was sent on loan to Al-Duhail for the majority of the campaign and appears to have already made his final appearance for the Villans.

Coutinho has set his sights on sealing a return to his homeland with Vasco da Gama if he brings the curtain down on his spell in the Midlands.

Aston Villa are seriously contemplating whether to terminate Philippe Coutinho's contract as they look to release pressure on the wage bill ahead of a potential spending spree in preparation for Champions League action heading to Villa Park next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Villans showed plenty of ambition last summer, with Moussa Diaby becoming the most expensive acquisition in the Midlands outfit's history thanks to completing a £51.9million switch from Bayer Leverkusen, and it paid off as Unai Emery led his side to a top four finish in the Premier League.

Coutinho spent the majority of the memorable campaign away from Villa, having joined Qatar Stars League giants Al-Duhail on loan in September, and it appears that he may have already made his final appearance in claret and blue as he does not feature in the future plans despite having plenty of Champions League experience.

Emery Prepared to Rip Up Coutinho Agreement

Villans ready to facilitate playmaker's summer switch to homeland

Villa have shown intent to find a mutual agreement which will see Coutinho's contract cancelled in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, as Emery has given no indications of wanting to make him a prominent figure in his squad after returning from a temporary spell in the Middle East.

Although the creative midfielder found the back of the net six times and registered a further three assists over the course of 21 appearances in the colours of Al-Duhail, he has not done enough to convince the Spanish tactician that he deserves to be ahead of the likes of Diaby or Emiliano Buendia in the pecking order.

Ross Barkley is also on the brink of securing a move back to Villa Park for a nominal fee from Luton Town following their relegation to the Championship, and he will provide Coutinho with further competition for a regular starting berth if the switch is rubber-stamped when the transfer window reopens.

Philippe Coutinho's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Ross Barkley Philippe Coutinho Ross Barkley Shots on target percentage 35.7 30.4 Shot-creating actions 4.99 4.09 Key passes 2.02 1.84 Goals 0.31 0.17 Assists 0.26 0.16 Statistics correct as of 23/05/2024

GMS sources have been informed that discussions have begun for the Brazil international to seal a return to his homeland, which would involve his £135,000-per-week contract being torn up despite still having two years left to run, and he is approaching the end of his time on the Villans' books.

Although cancelling a lucrative agreement is a complicated situation, it is understood that it has been determined that the move would suit all parties as Coutinho looks to rediscover his best form after previously being described by former Villa boss Steven Gerrard as 'world-class'.

Following the former Liverpool playmaker's temporary switch to Al-Duhail, respected journalist Dean Jones told GMS that the outcast will look back on his second spell in the Premier League as an 'extremely disappointing' period of his career, despite producing a number of promising performances during his initial loan spell.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philippe Coutinho made 24 passes over the course of two substitute appearances before Aston Villa decided to send him on loan to Al-Duhail during the early stages of the Premier League season

Coutinho Seeking Return to Familiar Surroundings

Brazilian eyeing move back to former employers Vasco da Gama

GMS sources are aware that Coutinho is aiming to rejoin Vasco da Gama if he reaches a mutual agreement to terminate his Villa contract, which would result in him heading back to familiar surroundings after coming through the Brazilian giants' youth ranks before going on to feature for the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

The 31-year-old made 19 senior appearances for the Rio de Janeiro-based outfit during the early stages of his career, in which time he got his name on the scoresheet once and chalked up a further three assists for his teammates, and he has set his sights on sealing a romantic return.

Villa will make a significant loss if they rip up Coutinho's contract as they will not get a return on the £17million investment they made when they turned his loan spell from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona into a permanent agreement in May 2022, but getting him off the wage bill will boost Emery's hopes of refreshing his squad during the transfer window.

