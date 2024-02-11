Highlights Aston Villa academy graduate Jacob Ramsey was the subject of an approach from Premier League rivals Newcastle United ahead of the winter window slamming shut.

Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich were also put on red alert when it emerged that the midfielder could be sold due to concerns of failing to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Villa will seriously consider offloading Ramsey if a bid which exceeds £50million is lodged during the summer.

The Villans delved into the Championship as they looked to bolster their attacking options during the closing stages of the winter window, with Morgan Rogers completed a move worth up to £16million from Middlesbrough, while departures were also rubber-stamped.

Leander Dendoncker was among those to embark on a fresh challenge as the Belgium international joined reigning Serie A champions Napoli on a loan deal which includes an option to be made permanent at the end of the season, while Bertrand Traore linked up with Villarreal after his Villa contract was terminated by mutual consent, but Ramsey remained on his boyhood club's books beyond the February 1 deadline.

Suitors alerted to Ramsey availability during winter window

Newcastle United made an approach for Ramsey during the closing stages of the winter transfer window, according to The Athletic, while domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich are also among the clubs to have made their admiration clear as they considered testing Villa's resolve.

The report suggests that suitors were put on red alert after it emerged that the Midlands outfit needed to raise funds before the end of June due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, while there was confidence that a bid which surpasses £50million would be considered for the central midfielder, who went into the weekend having been restricted to just four top flight starts this season.

Securing such a lucrative fee would result in Ramsey becoming the second most expensive departure in Villa's entire history, but his current employers are in a strong negotiating position thanks to his £70,000-per-week contract not being due to expire until the summer of 2027.

Aston Villa's most expensive departures of all-time Jack Grealish (Manchester City) £100m Christian Benteke (Liverpool) £39.7m Stewart Downing (Liverpool) £19.5m James Milner (Manchester City) £18.8m Cameron Archer (Sheffield United) £18.4m Figures according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 9/2/2024

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Emery was not keen on offloading the 22-year-old as the February 1 deadline neared, despite Tottenham being interested in striking a deal, and the Villans succeeded in retaining his services for the remainder of the campaign.

Ramsey has made close to 120 appearances since breaking into the first-team picture at Villa Park, having progressed through their youth ranks, but he has been forced to spend extensive spells of the season watching from the bench as his side battle for Champions League qualification.

Although the 16-cap England under-21 international has been deprived of regular game time, Emery has insisted that he remains in his plans due to having 'big potential' and showing signs of progression when given opportunities in high pressure situations.

Dean Jones - Ramsey may be subject of offers when transfer window reopens

Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of suitors testing Villa's resolve by launching a formal bid for Ramsey when the transfer window reopens for business, and he believes that proposals which exceed £50million will result in the Premier League high-flyers seriously considering whether to cash in.

But the respected journalist understands that the Villans are not actively looking to offload the Under-21 European Championships winner as he is highly-regarded behind the scenes, while he is on course to secure more regular action in the coming weeks despite being overtaken by summer recruit Youri Tielemans in the pecking order.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The roles have been reversed with Tielemans because Ramsey is now the one that is having to get used to life on the bench, but this will turn around again. "I think that Ramsey is still considered a really important player at Aston Villa. There definitely could be offers for him, and I think anything over £50million is going to lead to further conversations over whether Villa might have to consider it, but this is not a player that they are looking to offload. He is somebody they still value highly."

Bailey in line to bag pay rise after verbally agreeing new deal

Bailey is poised to commit his future to Villa after verbally agreeing terms on a long-term contract, according to the Telegraph, and Emery has been keen to reward him after posting his best statistics since arriving in the Midlands from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen.

The report suggests that the Villans instigated discussions with the representatives of the Jamaica international, who went into Sunday's clash with Manchester United having racked up 19 goal contributions this season, ahead of the turn of the year and are now putting the finishing touches to the deal after it has become their priority since the winter transfer window slammed shut earlier this month.

Villa have made their move after Bailey's impressive run of form has resulted in concerns that admirers could see the summer as a window of opportunity to pounce as he entered the final 18 months of his £100,000-per-week contract in January.

Reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the winger has 'turned a corner' in his career, having adjusted to Emery's demands, and embracing the project on offer is positive news as his current employers look to maintain their push for a place in the Premier League's top four.

Villa forked out £25million when they lured Bailey away from German outfit Leverkusen in August 2021, when Dean Smith was at the helm, but injuries had hampered his progress ahead of rediscovering his best form since the 2023/24 campaign got underway.